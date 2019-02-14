CLOSE

Lisa Bluder breaks down Iowa's big win over Illinois. Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Only in principle did Thursday night carry some trap-game elements. Iowa and Illinois are too far apart for any of that to matter.

The No. 13 Hawkeyes rolled to an 88-66 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, showing no signs of distracted focus on Sunday’s top-15 showdown versus Maryland. Looking ahead could’ve made Thursday’s contest closer than it needed to be, but Iowa (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten Conference) buried the league’s worst squad rather easily.   

"It was really important to just focus on the game that's right here," senior Megan Gustafson said. "We really focused on our preparation and our scout. We're obviously excited for the next game, but I thought our team did a great job of just focusing on one game at a time."  

Gustafson set the conference’s all-time mark with her 78th career double-double (27 points, 17 rebounds). She needed less than a half to make history.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball vs. Illinois
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after drawing a foul at the end of the third during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after drawing a foul at the end of the third during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts after making a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts after making a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a heart with her hands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a heart with her hands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes Tania Davis (from right), Alexis Sevillian, Zion Sanders and Kathleen Doyle run out towards the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes Tania Davis (from right), Alexis Sevillian, Zion Sanders and Kathleen Doyle run out towards the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes players are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) drives to the basket while Illinois guard Courtney Joens (30) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) drives to the basket while Illinois guard Courtney Joens (30) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Illinois guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) battle for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Illinois guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) battle for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Illinois guard Courtney Joens (30) attempts a basket while Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois guard Courtney Joens (30) attempts a basket while Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Illinois forward Alex Wittinger defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Illinois forward Alex Wittinger defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Illinois guard Courtney Joens is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois guard Courtney Joens is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks on while players are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks on while players are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) makes a layup while Illinois guard Brandi Beasley defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) makes a layup while Illinois guard Brandi Beasley defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) goes for a rebound against Illinois forward Ali Andrews, left, and guard Cierra Rice during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) goes for a rebound against Illinois forward Ali Andrews, left, and guard Cierra Rice during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) reacts after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) reacts after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket while Illinois guard Arieal Scott (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a basket while Illinois guard Arieal Scott (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder high-fives a fan before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder high-fives a fan before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) defends Illinois forward Alex Wittinger during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) defends Illinois forward Alex Wittinger during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Illinois' Cierra Rice, left, Alex Wittinger (35) and Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Illinois' Cierra Rice, left, Alex Wittinger (35) and Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) gets tangled up with Illinois' Sarah Shewan, left, and Brandi Beasley (1) while Courtney Joens (30) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) gets tangled up with Illinois' Sarah Shewan, left, and Brandi Beasley (1) while Courtney Joens (30) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Illinois forward Sarah Shewan (31) drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois forward Sarah Shewan (31) drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) reacts after making a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) reacts after making a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) shoots while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) shoots while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Illinois forward Alex Wittinger (35) takes the ball up court while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois forward Alex Wittinger (35) takes the ball up court while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Illinois guard Courtney Joens battles Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, left, and Iowa center Megan Gustafson for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois guard Courtney Joens battles Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, left, and Iowa center Megan Gustafson for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, pulls down a rebound past Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, pulls down a rebound past Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Illinois guard Courtney Joens takes the ball up court while Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois guard Courtney Joens takes the ball up court while Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Illinois guard Courtney Joens drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, and Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois guard Courtney Joens drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, and Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) passes to teammate while Illinois guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) passes to teammate while Illinois guard Jaelyne Kirkpatrick, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket while Illinois forward Lyric Robins (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket while Illinois forward Lyric Robins (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) drives to the basket while Illinois forward Alex Wittinger, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) drives to the basket while Illinois forward Alex Wittinger, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) drives to the basket while Illinois forward Alex Wittinger, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) drives to the basket while Illinois forward Alex Wittinger, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes bench celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes bench celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) gets a high five while shooting free throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) gets a high five while shooting free throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) drives to the basket while Illinois' Mackenzie Blazek, left, Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) and Lyric Robins (2) defendduring a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) drives to the basket while Illinois' Mackenzie Blazek, left, Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) and Lyric Robins (2) defendduring a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates on the bench with Alexis Sevillian (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates on the bench with Alexis Sevillian (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Illinois forward Lyric Robins (2) shoots while Iowa's Paula Valino Ramos (31) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Illinois forward Lyric Robins (2) shoots while Iowa's Paula Valino Ramos (31) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shakes hands with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shakes hands with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) signs a pair of shoes for a fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) signs a pair of shoes for a fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) takes photos with fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) takes photos with fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets a hug from family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets a hug from family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    It was a balanced offensive night beyond that. Ten Hawkeyes scored as Iowa shot 55 percent with 19 assists. It was an off night from deep (5-for-15), but the Hawkeyes dominated inside en route to strong paint and free-throw numbers.

    Illinois (10-15, 2-12) hung around for about five minutes before Iowa regrouped and rolled. A 46-34 halftime advantage ballooned to 20 to start the fourth. The Hawkeyes had reserves in with three minutes to play.

    "Happy with four people in double figures. We shot the ball well. High assists, but I'm also really excited about the rebounding," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "We really dominated the boards. We held them to 21 percent offensive rebounds, where we got 42 percent of offensive rebounds. That's pretty significant, and it allowed us to get our transition going."   

    Thursday marked the return of Makenzie Meyer (hyper-extended knee), who didn’t start but checked in early in the first. It was her first action since falling hard in the third quarter at Penn State on Feb. 3.

    Meyer wore a protective brace on her left knee similar to Tania Davis’, but production wasn’t hampered by any means. The Mason City product finished with 10 points in 17 minutes.

    "It's always frustrating getting injured, but I was lucky that I was only out for two games," Meyer said. "I know it could've been a lot worse." 

    Freshman Tomi Taiwo still saw extended action, playing double-digit minutes for the third straight game. She entered in the opening period and got some fourth-quarter action with the starters as well.

    Bluder preached all week that Maryland wasn’t a big deal until Illinois was conquered. No problem there. Now everything flips to Sunday for Iowa’s most important game to date. With an ESPN2 audience watching, the Hawkeyes can send a loud message.  

    "We're excited for sure," Gustafson said. "We're just going to keep on focusing on preparing for each and every single game, no matter who we're playing. This is obviously going to be a fun game, and we're expecting a nice crowd."  

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11