There’s opportunity in the weekend rotation if Grant Judkins wants to grab it. Hard to ask for a better start than Sunday.

Judkins tossed six no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts as Iowa cruised by Marshall, 10-0, in its Diamond 9 Sunshine State Classic Series finale. After a season-opening dud, the Hawkeyes (2-1) surrendered one run over their final 18 innings.

Iowa pitcher Grant Judkins (7)

Judkins was brilliant from the jump. He retired nine of Marshall’s first 10 hitters and surrendered just four baserunners (three walks and a hit batsman).

Judkins exited after 83 pitches, and the Iowa bullpen toyed with a combined no-hitter. Cam Baumann pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and gave way to freshman Duncan Davitt, who gave up a one-out single to Jaren Lovely.

On the offensive end, Iowa picked up right where it left off Saturday. The Hawkeyes had a 4-0 lead after two and a 6-0 advantage after five. Iowa lit up the Marshall bullpen for two in the seventh and eighth as well.

Chris Whelan went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tanner Wetrich finished 2-for-3, including a seventh-inning homer. Iowa also pounced on 14 Marshall walks and three Thundering Herd errors.

Overall, it was a decent opening weekend for Iowa. Friday’s loss saw plenty of mishaps across the board, but the Hawkeyes responded soundly with two blowout wins. Still, no long-term questions will be answered in one series.

Iowa is back on the road next weekend, traveling to Hawaii for a four-game series. The Rainbow Warriors opened the year with a series loss to Portland.

