CLOSE

Lisa Bluder thanks the crowd, breaks down big Maryland win Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Mother Nature took its best shot Sunday afternoon, peppering Iowa City with another wintry mess. But the curtains remained pulled back at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa women’s basketball supporters weren’t missing this.

The Hawkeyes gave them a show.

"I was expecting a great turnout," senior Tania Davis said. "Our coaches were talking about it. We were talking about it, promoting it. I was expecting a great turnout, and I'm so thankful that all those people decided to come."  

With No. 8 Maryland in town and first place on the line, Iowa sent a loud message to a national television audience. The 13th-ranked Hawkeyes remained unbeaten at home with a 86-73 win in front of a season-high 10,716.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball vs. Maryland Terrapins
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 86-73.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 86-73. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) is embraced by guard Tania Davis after making a 3-point basket while center Megan Gustafson (10) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) celebrate in the background during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) is embraced by guard Tania Davis after making a 3-point basket while center Megan Gustafson (10) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) celebrate in the background during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Maryland center Olivia Owens (34) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Maryland center Olivia Owens (34) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a layup while Maryland guard Blair Watson (22) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) attempts a layup while Maryland guard Blair Watson (22) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Blair Watson, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket while Maryland guard Blair Watson, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (clockwise from top left) Makenzie Meyer, Hannah Stewart, Kathleen Doyle and Tania Davis huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (clockwise from top left) Makenzie Meyer, Hannah Stewart, Kathleen Doyle and Tania Davis huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) battles Maryland guard Taylor Mikesell, left, for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) battles Maryland guard Taylor Mikesell, left, for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) attempts a basket while Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) attempts a basket while Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) gestures after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) gestures after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) center Megan Gustafson (10) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) celebrate heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) center Megan Gustafson (10) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) celebrate heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle huddle before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle huddle before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) jump for the opening tip during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) jump for the opening tip during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Maryland forward Brianna Fraser (34) attempts a basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Maryland forward Brianna Fraser (34) attempts a basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) looks to pass after pulling down a rebound while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa guard Tania Davis, right, defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) looks to pass after pulling down a rebound while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa guard Tania Davis, right, defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Maryland forward Brianna Fraser (34) drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, right, defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Maryland forward Brianna Fraser (34) drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, right, defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) gestures after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) gestures after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets congratulations from teammates Paula Valino Ramos, second from left, and Kate Martin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets congratulations from teammates Paula Valino Ramos, second from left, and Kate Martin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) reacts after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) reacts after getting fouled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes wear pink Nike shoes during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes wear pink Nike shoes during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Zion Sanders holds up five fingers after a Maryland player fouled out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Zion Sanders holds up five fingers after a Maryland player fouled out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while huddling with teammates Hannah Stewart (21) and Kathleen Doyle (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while huddling with teammates Hannah Stewart (21) and Kathleen Doyle (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Maryland forward Brianna Fraser (34) attempts a basket while Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Maryland forward Brianna Fraser (34) attempts a basket while Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a layup past Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a layup past Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) dribbles while Maryland guard Blair Watson (22) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) dribbles while Maryland guard Blair Watson (22) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) battles Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) battles Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) makes a layup while Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) makes a layup while Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) forward Hannah Stewart (21) guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and guard Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrate a change in possession during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) forward Hannah Stewart (21) guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and guard Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrate a change in possession during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts after making a layup while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts after making a layup while Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) settle in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) gets embraced by Iowa guard Tania Davis after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) gets embraced by Iowa guard Tania Davis after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) watches the shot clock wind down while Maryland guard Sara Vujacic (32) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) watches the shot clock wind down while Maryland guard Sara Vujacic (32) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes Makenzie Meyer (from left) Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle, Hannah Stewart and Tania Davis celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes Makenzie Meyer (from left) Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle, Hannah Stewart and Tania Davis celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes Makenzie Meyer (from left) Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle, Hannah Stewart celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes Makenzie Meyer (from left) Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle, Hannah Stewart celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and associate Jan Jensen huddle with players after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and associate Jan Jensen huddle with players after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen talks with Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen talks with Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    A back-and-forth affair saw Iowa (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten Conference) land the final punch. Although quiet early, with just two first-quarter points, Megan Gustafson carried the Hawkeyes when it mattered most. The all-American finished with 31 points, 24 of which came in the second half.

    "You've just got to keep working and keep wearing them down," said Gustafson who had Maryland in all kinds of foul trouble down the stretch. "That's what I try to do, especially when maybe I'm not hitting all my shots in the first half. Second half, I was able to hit some shots."  

    Iowa owned a 58-50 lead entering the final period before closing things down in winning time. Maryland began the quarter on a 9-0 run, but the Hawkeyes stabilized things on Gustafson's shoulders. Her layup with 4:08 to go gave Iowa a 70-63 lead. 

    Although Maryland (23-3, 12-3) remained within striking distance from there, Iowa countered every time it needed to.

    Alexis Sevillan drained a huge three in the final two minutes. Hannah Stewart was clutch when Gustafson was covered. And Iowa, buoyed by Gustafson’s dominance down-low, had plenty of free-throw opportunities.

    The Hawkeyes went 27-for-29 at the line.

    "It shows our resiliency," Gustafson said. "No matter who we're facing or what kind of situation we're in, we're able to really pick it up — whether that's scoring the ball or getting defensive stops. I was really proud of our defensive intensity. It was something we worked on all week long. Our rebounding was great, especially in that second half. That's what we really needed.

    "It's going to help us in March when we're having those tough games. We're going to know we can do it as long as we stick together."     

    Davis (13 points), Stewart (12) and Kathleen Doyle (12) all joined Gustafson in double figures as Iowa won for the 10th time in 11 games. The supporting cast held down the fort until No. 10 arrived.

    "We have so much confidence within each other," Davis said. "I have so much confidence in Kathleen or Makenzie to knock down threes. I know as soon as we started knocking down threes or using Megan in our pick-and-roll game, that leaves driving lanes for us.

    "As guards, I feel like we do a great job of reading the defense and taking what the defense gives us. In the first half, we know everyone is going to come after Megan. But in the second half, teams have to pick and choose what they are going to give up."       

    The Hawkeyes finish up with a fairly reasonable schedule, traveling to Indiana and Nebraska before hosting Northwestern. Iowa is now in the driver’s seat for a Big Ten title — and possibly even more.

    "We've got three games left. We've got a lot of work still to do," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, "and we're going to get refocused. 

    "But I'm sure going to let them enjoy this one for about, oh, 24 hours."  

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11