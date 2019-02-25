CLOSE Lisa Bluder on Megan Gustafson: “She’s going to have some great opportunities after she leaves here.' Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

In desperate need of a bounce-back performance, Iowa delivered on the road.

The No. 12 Hawkeyes used a strong fourth quarter to put away Nebraska, 74-58, Monday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Hawkeyes (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten Conference) did what they couldn’t do in Thursday’s stunning loss at Indiana.

Megan Gustafson did her usual thing, pouring in 29 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, racking up a double-double in the first half. Hannah Stewart added 15, and Tania Davis had 14.

Buy Photo Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo11: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

After a slow start, Iowa jumped ahead in this road challenge with a strong second quarter. That led to a 35-26 halftime advantage, but the Hawkeyes didn’t have things fully wrapped up until late in the fourth quarter. Iowa had a 22-11 edge in the final period.

The Hawkeyes didn’t have a great night from deep, but advantages were found with assists and rebounds. Iowa held Nebraska leading scorer Hannah Whitish to 3-for-12 shooting.

"We really put an emphasis on defense and having that intensity from beginning to end," Gustafson said on the BTN postgame broadcast. "And I thought we really executed on that today."

The Hawkeyes didn’t let one poor performance turn into two, but their Big Ten title hopes took another significant hit Monday: Maryland knocked off Purdue to remain one game up on Iowa for first place in the conference standings. The Hawkeyes need to beat Northwestern on Sunday and hope cellar-dweller Illinois upsets the Terrapins on Saturday.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.