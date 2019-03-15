CLOSE Iowa senior Megan Gustafson scored 45 points against the marquee program in the Big Ten to win a conference title. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Since Iowa's regular season ended, it's been a steady stream of awards for Megan Gustafson. She added another big one Friday.

The Hawkeyes' senior standout was named espnW's women's college basketball player of the year in a unanimous vote. Charlie Creme, Graham Hays, Mechelle Voepel, Rebecca Lobo and LaChina Robinson voted for espnW's end-of-season awards.

Buy Photo Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Gustafson has already racked up Big Ten player of the year, a first-team all-conference selection and first-team all-American honors by ESPN. More recognition is likely on the way, as Gustafson has been named a finalist for multiple college basketball awards.

Gustafson leads the nation in scoring (28 points per game) and field-goal percentage (69.6 percent) while ranking fourth in rebounding (13.3). After pouring in 45 points to lead Iowa to a Big Ten Tournament title, Gustafson will get another chance to shine on the biggest stage.

Postseason expectations are high for the Hawkeyes, which should land a No. 2 seed during Monday's selection show. Gustafson is the biggest reason why Iowa is in position to have its best season under coach Lisa Bluder.

Iowa supporters have clamored Gustafson be deservedly recognized among the sport's elite. Friday's award continues that.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.