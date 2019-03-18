Lauren Jensen is Iowa's latest 2020 commit. (Photo: Iowa Athletics)

A Big Ten Tournament title celebration, a selection show watch party and now, a commitment. Monday was a busy day for Iowa women's basketball.

The Hawkeyes landed 2020 prospect Lauren Jensen, who announced her Iowa pledge via Twitter. The 5-foot-9 guard from Lakeville, Minnesota averaged 26.2 points this past season while playing for Lakeville North High School.

"Super excited to announce my commitment to further my education and basketball career at the University of Iowa!" Jensen wrote in her announcement. "Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and all the programs that have recruited me over the past few years. Can’t wait to be a Hawkeye!!"

Super excited to announce my commitment to further my education and basketball career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and all the programs that have recruited me over the past few years. Can’t wait to be a Hawkeye!!🤗💛 pic.twitter.com/BNKLIxAM9X — Lauren Jensen (@laurenjensen05) March 18, 2019

Jensen was one of Minnesota's most dynamic high school scorers in 2019. She had three 40-point outings and was named to the 2019 Minneapolis Star Tribune's All-Metro first team.

Jensen gained plenty of traction last summer as well while playing for North Tartan 2020 EYBL. She won a Nike national championship and had plenty of Power Five suitors interested.

Jensen is Iowa's third 2020 commit, joining Montezuma’s Shateah Wetering and Crestwood’s Sharon Goodman.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.