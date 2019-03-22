CLOSE

Kathleen Doyle after Iowa avoids an upset: 'March Madness is March Madness for a reason' Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — A Hawkeye-heavy crowd of 10,000-plus tried its best to drown out the nervous energy. But it was there, and it was real. This was not the drama Iowa wanted.

No. 15 seeds were winless in 100 tries entering Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener, yet Mercer and its small but spirited cheering section threw punch after punch inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes were fortunate to survive.

Despite a season-high in turnovers and an overall disjointed performance, Iowa held on for a 66-61 win over the Bears. The Hawkeyes (27-6) advance to the second round and will get Missouri on Sunday.

"It's the NCAA Tournament — everyone's fighting for their season," senior Tania Davis said. "Last five minutes, it pretty much comes down to executing and who wants it more, especially in those types of situations. We tried to use the crowd to our advantage.

"But hats off to Mercer. They were winning a lot of hustle plays. We were kind of lackadaisical with the ball. But I feel like those last five minutes, we kicked it into gear."    

NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round photos: Iowa vs. Mercer
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after drawing a foul from Mercer center Lakaitlin Wright (22) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after drawing a foul from Mercer center Lakaitlin Wright (22) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket past Mercer center Rachel Selph (34) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket past Mercer center Rachel Selph (34) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer, left, celebrates with Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) after making a basket as Iowa center Megan Gustafson, far right, cheers heading into a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer, left, celebrates with Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) after making a basket as Iowa center Megan Gustafson, far right, cheers heading into a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) while Mercer center Lakaitlin Wright (22) defends during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) while Mercer center Lakaitlin Wright (22) defends during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis, far left, leads the team onto the court during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis, far left, leads the team onto the court during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, high-fives Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle as she is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, high-fives Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle as she is introduced during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mercer head coach Susie Gardner reacts to a call during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Mercer head coach Susie Gardner reacts to a call during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) battles for a jump ball during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) battles for a jump ball during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) makes a basket against Mercer center Rachel Selph, left, and Mercer forward Amanda Thompson (2) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) makes a basket against Mercer center Rachel Selph, left, and Mercer forward Amanda Thompson (2) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) pulls down a rebound during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mercer forward Amanda Thompson (2) gets defended by Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Mercer forward Amanda Thompson (2) gets defended by Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) drives to the basket against Mercer guard Linnea Rosendal (11) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) drives to the basket against Mercer guard Linnea Rosendal (11) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket against Mercer center Rachel Selph (34) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket against Mercer center Rachel Selph (34) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) reacts after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) makes a basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) makes a basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mercer guard Keke Calloway (0) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Mercer guard Keke Calloway (0) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mercer center Rachel Selph (34) drives to the basket against Iowa center Megan Gustafson and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Mercer center Rachel Selph (34) drives to the basket against Iowa center Megan Gustafson and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) drives for a jump ball against Mercer forward Amanda Thompson (2) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) drives for a jump ball against Mercer forward Amanda Thompson (2) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) pulls down a rebound against Mercer forward Amanda Thompson (2) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) pulls down a rebound against Mercer forward Amanda Thompson (2) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces teammate Hannah Stewart (21) after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game against Mercer, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces teammate Hannah Stewart (21) after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game against Mercer, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, center Megan Gustafson and guard Makenzie Meyer answer questions from reporters after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, center Megan Gustafson and guard Makenzie Meyer answer questions from reporters after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A leaderboard of the Big Ten Conference is seen in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
A leaderboard of the Big Ten Conference is seen in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with a reporter in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with a reporter in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Zion Sanders look at a stat sheet in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Zion Sanders look at a stat sheet in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) talks with reporters in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) talks with reporters in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is reflected in a logo for the Big Ten Conference inside their locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is reflected in a logo for the Big Ten Conference inside their locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The absurd surfaces when the March lights flip on, but this nearly defied all logic. Iowa was a nearly 30-point favorite against a Bears program making just its second NCAA Tournament appearance since moving to Division I.

    Mercer (25-8) remained locked on Iowa’s hip all afternoon, refusing to fade away until the final minute. The Bears had a 51-50 lead after three quarters and were up two after Keke Calloway’s trey with 4:19 remaining.

    A team with no business hanging close suddenly had belief. That’s a dangerous recipe this time of year.

    "March Madness is called March Madness for a reason," junior Kathleen Doyle said. "Any team in this tournament has earned their way into this tournament. They're going to fight for their lives out on that court. Mercer did that today."  

    Iowa managed to avoid disaster. It held the Bears to one field goal over the last four minutes, and Hannah Stewart poured in six pivotal points down the stretch.

    Davis missed two free throws with Iowa up 64-61 and 15 seconds remaining. But Megan Gustafson hit the deck and helped force a jump ball. The Hawkeyes kept possession. Doyle was fouled and sank two free throws to ice it.

    Then, a collective breath.

    "I think there might have been a little jitters," Gustafson said. "We have to get through that first game in order to keep playing, so honestly, it feels really good to get the win no matter how ugly."

    Gustafson was her usual self, pouring in 30 points and 16 rebounds with only two missed field goals. Makenzie Meyer added 16 on 5-for-7 from deep. Iowa led by as many as 11 in the first half and appeared ready to surge ahead after halftime.

    Twenty-four turnovers kept Mercer within reach. The Bears owned the third quarter and spilled momentum into the closing stretch.

    "I feel like the whole entire game, we were playing a little bit heightened, a little tense in a sense. But those last five minutes, we definitely played intense instead of tense," Davis said. "We just came together as a team and played for each other like we usually do. We locked down defensively and came together knowing our season is on line." 

    Iowa survived in its first action since winning the Big Ten Tournament on March 10. But that’s about all it did. In March, that's good enough. 

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

     

