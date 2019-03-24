CLOSE

Megan Gustafson: The trust this team has in each other is amazing Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The raucous support Iowa had at its back Sunday was more than four months in the making. A season’s worth of emphatic wins, riveting performances and consistent dominance earned the Hawkeyes a chance to put on an NCAA Tournament show.

A packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena experienced an enthralling grand finale.

After a bumpy start to the weekend, Iowa locked in and rolled like the veteran team it’s proven to be. The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes toppled Missouri, 68-52, advancing to the program’s first Sweet Sixteen since 2015. They’ll get the Kentucky-North Carolina State winner next Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"We had a lot of confidence that we were going to have a better game this time around," said senior Megan Gustafson, who poured in another casual double-double (24 points, 19 rebounds). "Thankfully, it happened. 

"The trust that we have in each other is amazing. We're not all about each other. Nobody is in this. Whenever someone is getting frustrated, we just think of mission focus. That's the words we've been going to every single time. Unbreakable has been our mantra all year long. We're just working for each other at the end of the day." 

NCAA women's basketball second round photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Missouri
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) cuts down a piece of the net after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) cuts down a piece of the net after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates heading into a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates heading into a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa defeated Missouri, 68-52.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa defeated Missouri, 68-52. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes, including Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) huddle up following introductions during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes, including Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) huddle up following introductions during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket against Missouri forward Cierra Porter (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket against Missouri forward Cierra Porter (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the basket against Missouri forward Hannah Schuchts (13) and Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham, left, during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the basket against Missouri forward Hannah Schuchts (13) and Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham, left, during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) pumps up the crowd while settling in on defense during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) pumps up the crowd while settling in on defense during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) flexes while settling in on defense during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) flexes while settling in on defense during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) shoots a basket as Missouri guard Lauren Aldridge (5) defends during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) shoots a basket as Missouri guard Lauren Aldridge (5) defends during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham, second from right, huddles with teammates during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham, second from right, huddles with teammates during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Post-season banners hang from the rafters during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Post-season banners hang from the rafters during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) Hannah Stewart (21) Makenzie Meyer (3) Kathleen Doyle (22) and Tania Davis (11) wait to be introduced during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) Hannah Stewart (21) Makenzie Meyer (3) Kathleen Doyle (22) and Tania Davis (11) wait to be introduced during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) shoots a basket against Missouri guard Amber Smith (23) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) shoots a basket against Missouri guard Amber Smith (23) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) goes for a rebound against Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) goes for a rebound against Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson huddles with teammates before a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson huddles with teammates before a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) runs up court after making a basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) runs up court after making a basket during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Emma Bluder, the daughter of Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, sings the national anthem during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Emma Bluder, the daughter of Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, sings the national anthem during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) reacts after making a basket while settling in on defense with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) reacts after making a basket while settling in on defense with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) dives for a loose ball against Missouri guard Amber Smith (23) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) dives for a loose ball against Missouri guard Amber Smith (23) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a basket while Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3) defends during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a basket while Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3) defends during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a basket against Missouri guard Jordan Roundtree (22) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots a basket against Missouri guard Jordan Roundtree (22) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket against Missouri forward Cierra Porter (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket against Missouri forward Cierra Porter (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Missouri forward Cierra Porter (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Missouri forward Cierra Porter (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3) and Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) chase down a loose ball during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Missouri guard Sophie Cunningham (3) and Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) chase down a loose ball during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis, center Megan Gustafson and forward Hannah Stewart celebrate on the bench during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis, center Megan Gustafson and forward Hannah Stewart celebrate on the bench during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeye fans hold up cutouts of Iowa center Megan Gustafson's head during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeye fans hold up cutouts of Iowa center Megan Gustafson's head during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives Harper Stribe, 6, after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives Harper Stribe, 6, after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives associate Jan Jensen after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives associate Jan Jensen after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) huddles with teammates during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) huddles with teammates during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) high-fives Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) high-fives Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Truman the Tiger, Missouri's mascot, stands on the court during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Truman the Tiger, Missouri's mascot, stands on the court during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Missouri forward Hannah Schuchts (13) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Missouri forward Hannah Schuchts (13) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson shoots a basket against Missouri guard Amber Smith (23) while Missouri guard Lauren Aldridge (5) defends during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson shoots a basket against Missouri guard Amber Smith (23) while Missouri guard Lauren Aldridge (5) defends during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) pumps up the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) while they settle in on defense during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) pumps up the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) while they settle in on defense during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes bench cheers during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes bench cheers during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates with teammate Iowa guard Zion Sanders, left, during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates with teammate Iowa guard Zion Sanders, left, during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up a sign that spells out the names of the players on the team during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up a sign that spells out the names of the players on the team during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder huddles with players in a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder huddles with players in a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates with teammates Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) celebrates with teammates Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis, left, embraces Iowa forward Hannah Stewart during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis, left, embraces Iowa forward Hannah Stewart during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, left, embraces Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart, left, embraces Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) points upwards after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) points upwards after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrate after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrate after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder thanks fans after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder thanks fans after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives fans after leaving the court a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives fans after leaving the court a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) high-five fans while leaving the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) high-five fans while leaving the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives Harper Stribe, 6, after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives Harper Stribe, 6, after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis, left, and forward Hannah Stewart , right, joins teammate Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) while she is interviewed by ESPN after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Tania Davis, left, and forward Hannah Stewart , right, joins teammate Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) while she is interviewed by ESPN after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder is joined by guard Makenzie Meyer (3) center Megan Gustafson (10) and guard Kathleen Doyle (22) while they take questions from reporters after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder is joined by guard Makenzie Meyer (3) center Megan Gustafson (10) and guard Kathleen Doyle (22) while they take questions from reporters after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) after returning back to the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) after returning back to the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) talks with reporters after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) talks with reporters after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian reads a magazine with guard Tomi Taiwo, left, as reporters interview their teammates after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian reads a magazine with guard Tomi Taiwo, left, as reporters interview their teammates after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) speaks with reporters in the locker room during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) speaks with reporters in the locker room during a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks with her children in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks with her children in the locker room after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks to players before cutting down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks to players before cutting down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) head out of the locker room to cut down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) head out of the locker room to cut down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives fans while heading to the floor to cut down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives fans while heading to the floor to cut down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Logan Cook (23) cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets pumped up while heading towards a ladder to cut down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets pumped up while heading towards a ladder to cut down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Harper Stribe, 6, cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Harper Stribe, 6, cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Harper Stribe, 6, cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Harper Stribe, 6, cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes cheer while teammates cut down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Hawkeyes cheer while teammates cut down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The net hangs from its rim after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
The net hangs from its rim after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder cuts down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder poses for a photo with her children, Emma, David and Hannah after cutting down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder poses for a photo with her children, Emma, David and Hannah after cutting down the nets on the court after a NCAA women's basketball tournament second-round game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The Hawkeyes (28-6) lived their best life in Iowa City, finishing 17-0 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this year. It’s just the sixth time in program history Iowa has gone undefeated at home. All six teams have now at least made the tournament’s second weekend.

    The buzz began Saturday and spilled into Sunday that this crowd could be an electric one. Only 2,500 tickets remained some four hours before tipoff. The final attendance — a season-high 12,376 — goes down as one of the best in Lisa Bluder’s Hawkeye tenure.

    Iowa City ended with the highest attendance of all the first- and second-round sites. Missouri, which had only played in front of 12,000 people once this year, looked rattled late as Iowa surged ahead.   

    "There was so much energy in the arena today, and we loved it," Bluder said. "Our three seniors deserved it. The whole team deserved it. But I'm just so thrilled that Hawkeye Nation got behind this team. Number one in the nation in attendance on Friday, then the turnaround today and just to do it again.

    "Our fans are amazing, and we're so thankful for them. They just created a tremendous home court for us. We are very thankful for that."

    Iowa supporters had plenty to roar about as the Hawkeyes clamped down hard in the fourth quarter. Unable to shake No. 15 seed Mercer until Friday’s final minute, Iowa finished much more effectively this time around.

    A 19-2 second-half run flipped a tied game into a comfortable rout. Knotted 39-39 with 5:57 to go in the third quarter, Iowa owned a 19-point lead before the midway point of the fourth.

    Bluder's zone defense had the Tigers (24-11) flustered in winning time. Iowa held Missouri to just three field goals during one 13-minute second-half stretch. 

    The defensive effort on Sophie Cunningham was flawless as well. Missouri’s standout senior could find a rhythm all afternoon, ending with just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

    "Our main goal was to try to limit her touches and make her take tough shots," senior Tania Davis said. "We did a great job of that. Once they took those tough shots, we did a great job of pursuing the ball. When her teammates had the ball, we just moved hard. If we got beat off the dribble, our rotation was amazing and always there. Once Sophie had the ball, I feel like we stayed disciplined."    

    The Hawkeyes’ guard play was spectacular Sunday, as Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle delivered bucket after bucket around Gustafson. Meyer finished with 18 on four treys. Doyle added 15. 

    "Every game I play, I just try to focus on that game. I don't look in the past. I don't want to look in the future," said Meyer, who averaging 13 points per gamer in postseason play. "So I've just been playing in the moment and have been put in really great positions."  

    Iowa claimed its opening-round sputter was just an unfortunate start. It backed that up Sunday with authority.

    The journey continues in a special season. 

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE