After Sunday’s win over Missouri clinched Iowa’s first Sweet Sixteen trip since 2015, the Hawkeyes got a nice cherry on top afterward.
Cedar Rapids Washington freshman Hannah Stuelke committed to Iowa, which she confirmed to the Register via a Twitter direct message. The 6-foot-1 2022 prospect attended Sunday’s win and cemented her pledge amid the postgame celebration.
Stuelke averaged 16.5 points for the Warriors — second best among freshmen across all classes. She shot 56 percent from the field and averaged nearly eight rebounds per contest. Stuelke helped Washington to a 16-6 record with a regional appearance.
The Hawkeyes offered Stuelke in August 2017 before her eighth-grade year. She runs with All-Iowa Attack, one of the state’s — and the Midwest’s — most reputable AAU programs.
Stuelke won’t take the court in black and gold until more than three years from now, but there’s no denying Iowa’s current success had a hand in landing its first 2022 commit.
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
