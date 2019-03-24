Buy Photo Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke (44) drives to the basket during a Class 5A girls' basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at City High School in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

After Sunday’s win over Missouri clinched Iowa’s first Sweet Sixteen trip since 2015, the Hawkeyes got a nice cherry on top afterward.

Cedar Rapids Washington freshman Hannah Stuelke committed to Iowa, which she confirmed to the Register via a Twitter direct message. The 6-foot-1 2022 prospect attended Sunday’s win and cemented her pledge amid the postgame celebration.

Stuelke averaged 16.5 points for the Warriors — second best among freshmen across all classes. She shot 56 percent from the field and averaged nearly eight rebounds per contest. Stuelke helped Washington to a 16-6 record with a regional appearance.

The Hawkeyes offered Stuelke in August 2017 before her eighth-grade year. She runs with All-Iowa Attack, one of the state’s — and the Midwest’s — most reputable AAU programs.

Stuelke won’t take the court in black and gold until more than three years from now, but there’s no denying Iowa’s current success had a hand in landing its first 2022 commit.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.