Women's basketball: Iowa defeats N.C. State, advances to the Elite 8
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots against North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa's Megan Gustafson, top left, embraces teammates during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) reacts as she leaves the court as North Carolina State's Kiara Leslie (11) looks on during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa players including Megan Gustafson (10) and Hannah Stewart (21) celebrates in the closing seconds of the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, hugs Megan Gustafson, right, during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore, right, hugs Aislinn Konig (1) during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa players celebrate in the closing seconds of the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (left) shoots over NC State Wolfpack forward DD Rogers (middle) during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (21) shoots against NC State Wolfpack forward Kayla Jones (25) during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack center Elissa Cunane (second from right) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Amanda Ollinger (right) during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Alexis Sevillian (5) brings the ball up court against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Kiara Leslie (11) drives against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kathleen Doyle (left) during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots against NC State Wolfpack center Elissa Cunane (33) during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) and guard Makenzie Meyer (3) exchange high fives during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots against NC State Wolfpack forward DD Rogers (21) and center Elissa Cunane (33) during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket against NC State Wolfpack center Elissa Cunane (33) during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) controls the ball against NC State Wolfpack guard Aislinn Konig (1) during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) hugs a coach in the waning seconds of the second half during the semifinals of the Greensboro regional against the NC State Wolfpack in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) passes the ball during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder talks to her players during a timeout against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) controls the ball against NC State Wolfpack center Elissa Cunane (33) during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (21) shoots against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane, top, falls over Iowa's Amanda Ollinger, bottom, during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
North Carolina State's Kiara Leslie (11) battles Iowa's Hannah Stewart (21) for a rebound during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa's Hannah Stewart (21) blocks a shot by North Carolina State's Aislinn Konig (1) during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) shoots against Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) saves a ball as North Carolina State's Kiara Leslie (11) during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots against North Carolina State's Aislinn Konig (1) and Elissa Cunane (33) during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore reacts to a call during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts after making a 3-point basket against North Carolina State during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder directs her team against North Carolina State during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
North Carolina State's DD Rogers (21) and Iowa's Megan Gustafson battle for a loose ball during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) passes the ball against NC State Wolfpack center Elissa Cunane (33) in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) scrambles for a loose ball against NC State Wolfpack guard Kai Crutchfield (3) in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward DD Rogers (21) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) during the first half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (21) blocks a shot by NC State Wolfpack guard Aislinn Konig (1) during the first half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during the first half in the semifinals against the NC State Wolfpack at the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
    GREENSBORO, N.C. — Iowa’s entire team hollered with jubilation at Greensboro Coliseum’s center court, arms locked and smiles beaming as they soaked in this special moment.

    The Hawkeyes trotted into North Carolina with confidence and poise. They’ll stay a little longer after a riveting Sweet Sixteen showing.

    Iowa jumped on North Carolina State early, withstood a Wolfpack push, then slammed the door shut with an emphatic final surge. Blend those ingredients together and you get Saturday’s 79-61 win, clinching the Hawkeyes' first Elite Eight appearance since 1993.

    Iowa will get the Baylor-South Carolina winner Monday at 6 p.m. (CT).   

    "I really believe this team is peaking at the right time, and it's so good to see us going in that up direction at the end of March and now into April," junior Makenzie Meyer said. "We really did put a full game together, especially in that second half."   

    A pro-North Carolina State crowd had few opportunities to make a difference. An early defensive clinic and plenty of contributions from the Hawkeyes’ supporting cast had Iowa in control from the jump. Its first-half lead ballooned to as much as 14, providing enough comfort throughout.

    North Carolina State made one push, slicing a 37-24 halftime deficit down to five. But the Hawkeyes weren’t having it. A 20-8 run ensued to erase any chance of a meltdown.

    Megan Gustafson poured in a game-high 27 points, with most of the action coming in the second half. She had just three field goals at the break but picked it up down the stretch. Hannah Stewart added 16 and Tania Davis had 10.     

    Iowa’s defensive gameplan was sharp from the start. Kathleen Doyle hounded leading scorer Kiara Leslie, limiting her to just four points and one field goal in the first half. Leslie finished with a team-high 16 points, but it was much too late by the time she got going.

    Iowa now gets a chance to prove its among college basketball’s elite. It’s 40 minutes from the Final Four and a chance to cement a lasting stamp on a magical year.

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

