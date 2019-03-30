GREENSBORO, N.C. — Iowa’s entire team hollered with jubilation at Greensboro Coliseum’s center court, arms locked and smiles beaming as they soaked in this special moment.

The Hawkeyes trotted into North Carolina with confidence and poise. They’ll stay a little longer after a riveting Sweet Sixteen showing.

Iowa jumped on North Carolina State early, withstood a Wolfpack push, then slammed the door shut with an emphatic final surge. Blend those ingredients together and you get Saturday’s 79-61 win, clinching the Hawkeyes' first Elite Eight appearance since 1993.

Iowa's Megan Gustafson, top left, embraces teammates during the second half of a regional women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (Photo: Chuck Burton/AP)

Iowa will get the Baylor-South Carolina winner Monday at 6 p.m. (CT).

"I really believe this team is peaking at the right time, and it's so good to see us going in that up direction at the end of March and now into April," junior Makenzie Meyer said. "We really did put a full game together, especially in that second half."

A pro-North Carolina State crowd had few opportunities to make a difference. An early defensive clinic and plenty of contributions from the Hawkeyes’ supporting cast had Iowa in control from the jump. Its first-half lead ballooned to as much as 14, providing enough comfort throughout.

North Carolina State made one push, slicing a 37-24 halftime deficit down to five. But the Hawkeyes weren’t having it. A 20-8 run ensued to erase any chance of a meltdown.

Megan Gustafson poured in a game-high 27 points, with most of the action coming in the second half. She had just three field goals at the break but picked it up down the stretch. Hannah Stewart added 16 and Tania Davis had 10.

Iowa’s defensive gameplan was sharp from the start. Kathleen Doyle hounded leading scorer Kiara Leslie, limiting her to just four points and one field goal in the first half. Leslie finished with a team-high 16 points, but it was much too late by the time she got going.

Iowa now gets a chance to prove its among college basketball’s elite. It’s 40 minutes from the Final Four and a chance to cement a lasting stamp on a magical year.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.