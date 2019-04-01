Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes take on Baylor in NCAA Women's Tournament's Elite ...
Iowa's Amanda Ollinger, center, is tied up by Baylor's Lauren Cox, right, and Kalani Brown, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. Chuck Burton / AP
Baylor's Kalani Brown, right, battles Iowa's Hannah Stewart, center, and Megan Gustafson, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. Gerry Broome / AP
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder talks to the official about a call during the first half in the championship game against the Baylor Lady Bears at the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder talks to the official about a call during the first half in the championship game against the Baylor Lady Bears at the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) tries to work inside against Baylor Lady Bears center Kalani Brown (21) during the first half in the championship game of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) tries to work inside against Baylor Lady Bears center Kalani Brown (21) during the first half in the championship game of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets bumped by Baylor Lady Bears center Kalani Brown (21) during the first half in the championship game of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets bumped by Baylor Lady Bears center Kalani Brown (21) during the first half in the championship game of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) goes up for a shot covered by Baylor Lady Bears center Kalani Brown (21) during the first half in the championship game of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) goes up for a shot covered by Baylor Lady Bears center Kalani Brown (21) during the first half in the championship game of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes fan during the first half in the championship game between the Baylor Lady Bears and the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Iowa Hawkeyes fan during the first half in the championship game between the Baylor Lady Bears and the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports
Baylor's Lauren Cox, right, drives against Iowa's Amanda Ollinger, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019.
Baylor's Lauren Cox, right, drives against Iowa's Amanda Ollinger, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. Chuck Burton / AP
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots against Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019.
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots against Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. Chuck Burton / AP
Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) blocks a shot by Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019.
Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) blocks a shot by Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. Chuck Burton / AP
Iowa's Amanda Ollinger, center, is tied up by Baylor's Lauren Cox, right, and Kalani Brown, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. Chuck Burton / AP
"Hurkey," the team mascot for Iowa, points to the crowd during the first half of the Hawkeyes' Elite Eight game against the Baylor Lady Bears at the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
"Hurkey," the team mascot for Iowa, points to the crowd during the first half of the Hawkeyes' Elite Eight game against the Baylor Lady Bears at the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports
    GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bench players hollered motivation as loud as they could, hoping to keep positive spirits alive despite the turmoil. Iowa’s coaching staff did the same. Those decked out in black and gold rose to their feet at even the smallest sign of a surge.

    On this night, it mattered little.

    With a Final Four berth on the line Monday inside Greensboro Coliseum, No. 1 overall seed Baylor showcased why it’s a consistent giant in this sport. The Hawkeyes hung within range for about a quarter-and-a-half, then succumbed to Bear dominance.

    The final tally — a 85-53 loss ending a riveting Iowa season on an unfortunate note.

    For all the Hawkeye chatter regarding confidence and belief, Monday illustrated the gap between Iowa and women’s basketball’s upper echelon. Baylor shut down everything outside of Megan Gustafson. On the other end, a bevy of weapons put on an offensive clinic.

    Kalani Brown rightfully headlines the Bears attack, but it was the surrounding pieces that inflicted the most damage. Fellow post Lauren Cox finished with a team-high 22 points and put Hannah Stewart in early foul trouble. Guards Didi Richards and Chloe Jackson combined for 30 points on 14-for-26 shooting.

    Iowa’s supporting cast couldn’t match the production. Splattered around Gustafson’s 23 points were rough shooting nights from Kathleen Doyle (3-for-11), Tania Davis (3-for-11) and Makenzie Meyer (0-for-5). The Hawkeyes finished 18-for-56 (32 percent) — by far their worst shooting percentage of the year.

    After constructing a 41-27 intermission lead, Baylor erased any chance of a Hawkeye miracle with a riveting second half start. The Bears opened the third quarter 6-for-9 shooting, quickly sticking Iowa in a 20-point hole.

    Iowa’s lone solace came late in the fourth, when Gustafson reached 1,000 points on the season. She’s only the fourth athlete all-time to reach such a milestone.          

    From the jump, Iowa was going to need a miracle to pull off this stunner. It didn’t arrive on this night.   

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

