GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bench players hollered motivation as loud as they could, hoping to keep positive spirits alive despite the turmoil. Iowa’s coaching staff did the same. Those decked out in black and gold rose to their feet at even the smallest sign of a surge.

On this night, it mattered little.

With a Final Four berth on the line Monday inside Greensboro Coliseum, No. 1 overall seed Baylor showcased why it’s a consistent giant in this sport. The Hawkeyes hung within range for about a quarter-and-a-half, then succumbed to Bear dominance.

The final tally — a 85-53 loss ending a riveting Iowa season on an unfortunate note.

Baylor's Kalani Brown, right, battles Iowa's Hannah Stewart, center, and Megan Gustafson, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (Photo: Gerry Broome / AP)

For all the Hawkeye chatter regarding confidence and belief, Monday illustrated the gap between Iowa and women’s basketball’s upper echelon. Baylor shut down everything outside of Megan Gustafson. On the other end, a bevy of weapons put on an offensive clinic.

Kalani Brown rightfully headlines the Bears attack, but it was the surrounding pieces that inflicted the most damage. Fellow post Lauren Cox finished with a team-high 22 points and put Hannah Stewart in early foul trouble. Guards Didi Richards and Chloe Jackson combined for 30 points on 14-for-26 shooting.

Iowa’s supporting cast couldn’t match the production. Splattered around Gustafson’s 23 points were rough shooting nights from Kathleen Doyle (3-for-11), Tania Davis (3-for-11) and Makenzie Meyer (0-for-5). The Hawkeyes finished 18-for-56 (32 percent) — by far their worst shooting percentage of the year.

After constructing a 41-27 intermission lead, Baylor erased any chance of a Hawkeye miracle with a riveting second half start. The Bears opened the third quarter 6-for-9 shooting, quickly sticking Iowa in a 20-point hole.

Iowa’s lone solace came late in the fourth, when Gustafson reached 1,000 points on the season. She’s only the fourth athlete all-time to reach such a milestone.

From the jump, Iowa was going to need a miracle to pull off this stunner. It didn’t arrive on this night.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.