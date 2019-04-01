CLOSE

Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

Ahead of the biggest game of her career, more accolades are rolling in for Megan Gustafson.

Iowa's senior standout was named a first-team all-American by the Associated Press Monday, just hours before the Hawkeyes face Baylor in the Elite Eight at Greensboro Coliseum. 

Iowa State's Bridget Carleton made the second team.

Gustafson is joined on the All-America team by UConn's Napheesa Collier, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville's Asia Durr and Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan.

The second team consists of Carleton, Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale, Baylor's Kalani Brown, California's Kristine Anigwe, and Stanford's Alanna Smith.

Gustafson's dominance has been long-established this season. She leads the nation in scoring (27.9 points per game), ranks third in rebounding (13.5 boards per game) and has rewritten the Iowa record books with authority. 

Gustafson has already been named the Big Ten player of the year, a first-team all-American and player of the year by espnW, as well as a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Lisa Leslie Award. Those awards recognize women's college basketball top player and top center, respectively. 

Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes puts up a shot as she is defended by a duo of Hoosier players, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61.
Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes puts up a shot as she is defended by a duo of Hoosier players, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
A fan shows her allegiance to the Hawkeyes and Megan Gustafson, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61.
A fan shows her allegiance to the Hawkeyes and Megan Gustafson, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
Linsey Marchese of the Indiana Hoosiers and Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes tangle up under the basket, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61.
Linsey Marchese of the Indiana Hoosiers and Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes tangle up under the basket, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes blocks a shot by Grace Berger of the Indiana Hoosiers, first half action, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019.
Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes blocks a shot by Grace Berger of the Indiana Hoosiers, first half action, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson does a post game interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson does a post game interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) stand at center court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) stand at center court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) hugs her sister Emily after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) hugs her sister Emily after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) laughs while members of the pep band yelled out "Megan Gustafson is a saint!" after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) laughs while members of the pep band yelled out "Megan Gustafson is a saint!" after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa seniors Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, and Tania Davis laugh on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa seniors Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, and Tania Davis laugh on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while going in for a hug during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while going in for a hug during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans while heading to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans while heading to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound past Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound past Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa seniors Hannah Stewart, top left, and Megan Gustafson, second from left, huddle with Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Northwestern on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa seniors Hannah Stewart, top left, and Megan Gustafson, second from left, huddle with Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Northwestern on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans as she heads to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans as she heads to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson embraces fellow seniors Iowa forward Hannah Stewart and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson embraces fellow seniors Iowa forward Hannah Stewart and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends while Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends while Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) and Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) and Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Gustafson scored 31 points as Iowa won 86-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Gustafson scored 31 points as Iowa won 86-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets congratulations from teammates Paula Valino Ramos, second from left, and Kate Martin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets congratulations from teammates Paula Valino Ramos, second from left, and Kate Martin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes Makenzie Meyer (from left) Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle, Hannah Stewart celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes Makenzie Meyer (from left) Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle, Hannah Stewart celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while huddling with teammates Hannah Stewart (21) and Kathleen Doyle (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while huddling with teammates Hannah Stewart (21) and Kathleen Doyle (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) jump for the opening tip during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) jump for the opening tip during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Maryland forward Shakira Austin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Maryland forward Shakira Austin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 86-73.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 86-73. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) center Megan Gustafson (10) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) celebrate heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) center Megan Gustafson (10) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) celebrate heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) signs a pair of shoes for a fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) signs a pair of shoes for a fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) takes photos with fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) takes photos with fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, pulls down a rebound past Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, pulls down a rebound past Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan State forward Sidney Cooks (10) gets defended by Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Sidney Cooks (10) gets defended by Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan State forward Victoria Gaines (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan State forward Victoria Gaines (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 86-71.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 86-71. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Michigan State center Jenna Allen (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Michigan State center Jenna Allen (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson celebrates with teammates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson celebrates with teammates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) passes to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) passes to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a shot past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a shot past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) blocks Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) blocks Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) is embraced by Megan Gustafson, left, while Kathleen Doyle, right, celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) is embraced by Megan Gustafson, left, while Kathleen Doyle, right, celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 86-71.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 86-71. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Monika Czinano after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Monika Czinano after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, center, smiles while looking up at the scoreboard while lining up with teammates teammates Hannah Stewart, left, and Amanda Ollinger, right after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson, center, smiles while looking up at the scoreboard while lining up with teammates teammates Hannah Stewart, left, and Amanda Ollinger, right after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates on the bench with Alexis Sevillian (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates on the bench with Alexis Sevillian (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois forward Sarah Shewan (31) drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois forward Sarah Shewan (31) drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Illinois' Cierra Rice, left, Alex Wittinger (35) and Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Illinois' Cierra Rice, left, Alex Wittinger (35) and Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) is defended by Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) is defended by Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, shoots over Nebraska's Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Iowa won 74-58. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, shoots over Nebraska's Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Iowa won 74-58. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) blocks a shot by Nebraska's Hannah Whitish (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) blocks a shot by Nebraska's Hannah Whitish (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) is guarded by Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) is guarded by Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) throws against Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) throws against Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates Logan Cook, right, and Zion Sanders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates Logan Cook, right, and Zion Sanders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, embraces Iowa forward Hannah Stewart after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, embraces Iowa forward Hannah Stewart after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) pumps up the crowd heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) pumps up the crowd heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) chases down a loose ball after colliding with Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) chases down a loose ball after colliding with Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Makenzie Meyer (3) as Tania Davis (right) dances after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 75-61.
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Makenzie Meyer (3) as Tania Davis (right) dances after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 75-61. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her basket lands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her basket lands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) comes down with a rebound past Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) comes down with a rebound past Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) defends during the first quarter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) defends during the first quarter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, drives against Michigan State's Jenna Allen during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, drives against Michigan State's Jenna Allen during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) puts up a shot against Michigan State's Jenna Allen (33) and Nia Hollie (12) during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) puts up a shot against Michigan State's Jenna Allen (33) and Nia Hollie (12) during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, shoots against Michigan State's Sidney Cooks during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, shoots against Michigan State's Sidney Cooks during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) pulls down a rebound against Michigan State's Nia Hollie during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) pulls down a rebound against Michigan State's Nia Hollie during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
Drake's MonicaÊBurich (31) and Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) both come down with a rebound during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat Drake 91-82.
Drake's MonicaÊBurich (31) and Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) both come down with a rebound during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat Drake 91-82. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Drake takes a 45-43 lead into halftime.
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Drake takes a 45-43 lead into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) passes during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Drake takes a 45-43 lead into halftime.
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) passes during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Drake takes a 45-43 lead into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while being defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while being defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa forward Taylor Hagen (34) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa forward Taylor Hagen (34) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa's Tania Davis (11) celebrate their 91-82 win over Drake during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines.
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa's Tania Davis (11) celebrate their 91-82 win over Drake during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) head to the bench during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) head to the bench during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (left) talks with Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Monika Czinano (left) talks with Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends IUPUI's Macee Williams (50) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends IUPUI's Macee Williams (50) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) is handed a ball acknowledging her 1,000 career rebounds by Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder before a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Gustafson broke the Iowa rebounding record on Wednesday Dec. 5 against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) is handed a ball acknowledging her 1,000 career rebounds by Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder before a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Gustafson broke the Iowa rebounding record on Wednesday Dec. 5 against the Iowa State Cyclones. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by IUPUI's Macee Williams (50) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by IUPUI's Macee Williams (50) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa State forward Meredith Burkhall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa State forward Meredith Burkhall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) claps after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) claps after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) passes after grabbing a rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) passes after grabbing a rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) cheers on her teammates during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) cheers on her teammates during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her shot lands after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her shot lands after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket in the paint while being defended by Robert Morris' Irekpitan Ozzy-Momodu (14) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket in the paint while being defended by Robert Morris' Irekpitan Ozzy-Momodu (14) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) looks for a shot as Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) looks for a shot as Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket over Robert Morris' Nade'ge Pluviose (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket over Robert Morris' Nade'ge Pluviose (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to shoot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to shoot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) at the end of the first half during a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) at the end of the first half during a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) takes a shot during a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) takes a shot during a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson poses for a photo during the NCAA college basketball team's media day Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson poses for a photo during the NCAA college basketball team's media day Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) The Associated Press
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) talks with reporters during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) talks with reporters during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
After a stellar junior year, Megan Gustafson was named the Big Ten preseason player of the year Monday. The Hawkeyes were also picked second in the preseason poll.
After a stellar junior year, Megan Gustafson was named the Big Ten preseason player of the year Monday. The Hawkeyes were also picked second in the preseason poll. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson goes for a layup during
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson goes for a layup during a women's basketball summer scrimmage on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) answers
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) answers questions from reporters before practice Friday, March 16, 2018 at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com) Brian Ray, hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) works against
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) works against associate head coach Jan Jensen during practice Friday, March 16, 2018 at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com) Brian Ray, hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) works against
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) works against associate head coach Jan Jensen during practice Friday, March 16, 2018 at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com) Brian Ray, hawkeyesports.com
Megan Gustafson has already proven herself this season
Megan Gustafson has already proven herself this season as one of the best players in women's college basketball, but an emphatic NCAA Tournament showing could make this junior season even sweeter. Getty Images
Megan Gustafson has already proven herself this season
Megan Gustafson has already proven herself this season as one of the best players in women's college basketball, but an emphatic NCAA Tournament showing could make this junior season even sweeter. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates in front of Iowa State forward Bride Kennedy-Hopoate, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Ames, Iowa. Judging by her stats, Iowa junior center Megan Gustafson might be the best player in America. Unfortunately for Gustafson and the Hawkeyes, not many people see it that way. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates in front of Iowa State forward Bride Kennedy-Hopoate, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Ames, Iowa. Judging by her stats, Iowa junior center Megan Gustafson might be the best player in America. Unfortunately for Gustafson and the Hawkeyes, not many people see it that way. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Megan Gustafson reacts as the Hawkeyes receive a six
Megan Gustafson reacts as the Hawkeyes receive a six seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 12, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Megan Gustafson reacts as the Hawkeyes receive a six
Megan Gustafson reacts as the Hawkeyes receive a six seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 12, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (right) had a record-setting
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (right) had a record-setting day at the Big Ten women's basketball tournament Friday. Marc Lebryk / USA TODAY-Sports
Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden
Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Gadiva Hubbard (34) knocks the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) in the first half during the third round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Marc Lebryk, Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) dives to recover a loose ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard/forward Destiny Pitts (3) in the second half during the third round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Minnesota defeated Iowa 90 to 89. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Marc Lebryk, Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) tries
Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) tries to pass the ball against Iowa forward Megan Gustafson. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates a basket and foul
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates a basket and foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Scoring through double teams and contact, as shown
Scoring through double teams and contact, as shown here against Penn State on Feb. 8, has been a regularity for Iowa junior Megan Gustafson on her way to a mind-boggling statistical season. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates after drawing a foul
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates as Chase Coley draws
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates as Chase Coley draws a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts as Kathleen Doyle draws
Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts as Kathleen Doyle draws a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson catches her breath during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson catches her breath during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Megan Gustafson shoots during Sunday's loss to Nebraska.
Megan Gustafson shoots during Sunday's loss to Nebraska. Courtesy of Iowa athletics
Iowa's Megan Gustafson races down court during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson races down court during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Megan Gustafson looks for her shot in Thursday's win
Megan Gustafson looks for her shot in Thursday's win over Ohio State. Courtesy of Iowa Athletics
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates a basket and a foul
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates a basket and a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off Michigan defenders
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off Michigan defenders during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a loose ball during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a loose ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
171129 04 Iowa vs Florida State womens basketball ds
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 13 Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound next to Iowa State's Bride Kennedy-Hopoate (12) and Kristin Scott (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound next to Iowa State's Bride Kennedy-Hopoate (12) and Kristin Scott (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Northern Iowa's Megan Maahs tries to get to the basket
Northern Iowa's Megan Maahs tries to get to the basket around Iowa's Megan Gustafson during game action at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Brandon Pollock, The Courier via Associated Press
Iowa's Megan Gustafson draws a foul during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson draws a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 13 Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder congratulates Megan Gustafson
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder congratulates Megan Gustafson for her 1,000 career points before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Megan Gustafson during Iowa Women's Basketball media
Megan Gustafson during Iowa Women's Basketball media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights through Washington State
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights through Washington State defenders during their WNIT Elite Eight game at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Sunday, March 26, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' WNIT third round game against Colorado at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' WNIT third round game against Colorado at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates the Hawkeyes' WNIT
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates the Hawkeyes' WNIT second round win over South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' WNIT second round game against South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off South Dakota defenders
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off South Dakota defenders during their WNIT second round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Dominique McBryde and Ae’Rianna Harris bottle up Megan
Dominique McBryde and Ae’Rianna Harris bottle up Megan Gustafson of Iowa Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Mackey Arena. Purdue pulled away from Iowa in the second half to win 72-52. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
Bridget Perry tries to strip the ball away from Megan
Bridget Perry tries to strip the ball away from Megan Gustafson of Iowa Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Mackey Arena. Purdue pulled away from Iowa in the second half to win 72-52. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
Bridget Perry tries to strip the ball away from Megan
Bridget Perry tries to strip the ball away from Megan Gustafson of Iowa Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Mackey Arena. Purdue pulled away from Iowa in the second half to win 72-52. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
Bridget Perry with a drive along the baseline against
Bridget Perry with a drive along the baseline against Megan Gustafson of Iowa Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Mackey Arena. Purdue pulled away from Iowa in the second half to win 72-52. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts after committing a foul
Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts after committing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks to shoot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks to shoot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates after drawing a foul
Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off defenders during
Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off defenders during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs an offensive rebound during
Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs an offensive rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson draws a foul from Illinois'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson draws a foul from Illinois' Courtney Joens during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Robert Morris at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson, from right, Ally Disterhoft
Iowa's Megan Gustafson, from right, Ally Disterhoft and Kathleen Doyle celebrate the Hawkeyes' 88-76 win over Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks for an open teammate during
Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks for an open teammate during the Hawkeyes' game against Notre Dame at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Ball State in the first round of the WNIT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ball State in the first round of the WNIT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Ball State in the first round of the WNIT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) shoots in front of
Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) shoots in front of Iowa Megan Gustafson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Michigan center
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2016. Iowa defeated Michigan 97-85. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Michigan center
Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2016. Iowa defeated Michigan 97-85. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (10) gets back on defense
Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (10) gets back on defense after scoring against the Michigan Wolverines during the Women's Big 10 Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 2, 2016. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (10) blocks a shot by
Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (10) blocks a shot by Michigan Wolverines guard Katelynn Flaherty (3) during the Women's Big 10 Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 2, 2016. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls up for a shot during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 28. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson tries to pull in a rebound during
Iowa's Megan Gustafson tries to pull in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ally Disterhoft gets help from Megan Gustafson
Iowa's Ally Disterhoft gets help from Megan Gustafson after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls up for a shot during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson tries to pull in a rebound during
Iowa's Megan Gustafson tries to pull in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives past Penn State's Ashanti
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives past Penn State's Ashanti Thomas during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks for an open teammate during
Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks for an open teammate during the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ashley Morrissette drives past Megan Gustafson of Iowa
Ashley Morrissette drives past Megan Gustafson of Iowa for a score Sunday, January 24, 2016, at Mackey Arena. Purdue defeated Iowa 90-73. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
Michigan State's Jasmine Hines (4) pulls down a rebound
Michigan State's Jasmine Hines (4) pulls down a rebound against Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 80-73. Al Goldis | For the Lansing State Journal
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes aim at the basket during
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes aim at the basket during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a deep breath before shooting
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a deep breath before shooting a free throw during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson has adjusted well on and
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson has adjusted well on and off the court during her first season in Iowa City. Rachel Jessen/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
IOW 0617 GTL 05
Incoming Iowa freshman Megan Gustafson takes the ball down court during her team's Game Time League game at the North Liberty Community Center on Wednesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Incoming Iowa freshman Megan Gustafson drives to the
Incoming Iowa freshman Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during her team's Game Time League game at the North Liberty Community Center on Wednesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Assumption's Autumn Linzmeier tries to knock the ball
Assumption's Autumn Linzmeier tries to knock the ball away from South Shore's Megan Gustafson during their WIAA Division 5 semifinal, Thursday, March 12, 2015, at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Dan Powers/Gannett Wisconsin Media
Assumption's Autumn Linzmeier steals the ball from
Assumption's Autumn Linzmeier steals the ball from South Shore's Megan Gustafson in their WIAA Division 5 state semifinal matchup at the Resch Center in Green Bay, March 12, 2015. Jim Matthews/Gannett Wisconsin Media
Assumption's Olivia Skibba defends South Shore's Megan
Assumption's Olivia Skibba defends South Shore's Megan Gustafson as she goes up for a shot in their WIAA Division 5 semifinal at the Resch Center in Green Bay, March 12, 2015. Jim Matthews/Gannett Wisconsin Media
    "What makes Megan so special is her desire to work to be the best that she can be," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Sunday. "Her work ethic is second to none. She's not just the first person in the gym and the last person in the gym. It's what she does when she's in the gym. You know, I've seen a lot of kids come into the gym early, and they don't get half the workout of what she does in about three to five minutes.

    "She's always in a 100 percent gear. I've never known a player that doesn't take possessions off, sometimes. She never takes a possession off. It will be the day before a game, and we'll be going against our gray squad and she's diving on the floor for a loose ball. I mean, she just does not take possessions off." 

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

