GREENSBORO, N.C. — Supporters from all over piled into Iowa’s basketball facility, anxious to catch a glimpse of this special product. The noise grew louder and louder that this year could be a memorable one.

No, this wasn’t a scene from March — or even November.

This was in July, a whole four months before the season’s opening tip. 

It’s not often women’s basketball teams this elite roll through Iowa City — and the 2019 Hawkeyes knew that. Lofty expectations surfaced earlier than any point during Lisa Bluder’s Iowa tenure as head coach. Shouldering those can become a burden for an unfocused squad.

The Hawkeyes didn’t run from expectations. They embraced them. It’s hard to argue they weren’t met.

“There were high expectations, but it wasn’t pressure,” Bluder said after Monday’s 85-53 season-ending loss to Baylor in the Elite Eight. “We embraced it. We loved it. We wanted to be the team that was known as being a good team. So in my mind, it wasn’t pressure. It was more like we just wanted to keep getting better and better and better all the time.”

    At places like Connecticut, Baylor, Notre Dame and others — where deep postseason runs and Final Four appearances occur regularly — no one season feels like it has to be “the year.” Iowa, while boasting some impressive credentials, hadn’t been to the Elite Eight in almost three decades. It had only made it past the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend once since 1996.

    So when all the pieces fell into place for Iowa to end those droughts and more, it became clear that anything short of an emphatic surge was going to leave an empty feeling.

    Surge the Hawkeyes did.

    We’ll start with the milestones. Iowa’s 29 wins tied a school record, matched only by the 1987-88 squad. Its Elite Eight trip was just the fourth in program history and the first since 1993.

    The Hawkeyes owned Iowa City, going undefeated at home for only the sixth time. Iowa’s enthralling ride to its first Big Ten Tournament title in 17 years more than made up for falling short of a regular-season conference crown.

    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (21) and head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (21) and head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with the trophy following an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament against the Maryland in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76.
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with the trophy following an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament against the Maryland in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76. Michael Conroy / AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates following an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament against the Maryland in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76.
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates following an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament against the Maryland in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76. Michael Conroy / AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Channise Lewis (3) defends in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Channise Lewis (3) defends in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins guard Blair Watson (22) in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins guard Blair Watson (22) in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder talks to her team during a timeout in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder talks to her team during a timeout in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins forward Stephanie Jones (24) in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins forward Stephanie Jones (24) in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) dribbles the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Sara Vujacic (32) defends in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) dribbles the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Sara Vujacic (32) defends in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) gets pushed out-of-bounds by Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019.
    Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) gets pushed out-of-bounds by Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Michael Conroy / AP
    Fullscreen
    Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) shoots over Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference women's tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019.
    Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) shoots over Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference women's tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Michael Conroy / AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder yells to her team as they played against the Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference women's tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019.
    Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder yells to her team as they played against the Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference women's tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Michael Conroy / AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, left, shoots in front of Maryland guard Blair Watson, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76.
    Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, left, shoots in front of Maryland guard Blair Watson, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76. Michael Conroy / AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots in front of Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76.
    Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots in front of Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76. Michael Conroy / AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts to a made three point basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts to a made three point basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) reacts to an and one play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) reacts to an and one play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) reacts to an and one play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) reacts to an and one play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Megan Gustafson reacts after scoring two of her 26 first-half points in Sunday's Big Ten title game against Maryland.
    Megan Gustafson reacts after scoring two of her 26 first-half points in Sunday's Big Ten title game against Maryland. Michael Conroy, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) takes hard contact in a battle with Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) and Iowa's Amanda Ollinger (43) during the Big Ten women's championship game.
    Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) takes hard contact in a battle with Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) and Iowa's Amanda Ollinger (43) during the Big Ten women's championship game. Michael Conroy, AP
    Fullscreen

      Even as a layer of sadness hung over the Iowa locker room following Monday’s lopsided loss, appreciation arose from disappointment. Those in black and gold understood what had been accomplished, even as tears came flowing out.

      “We definitely surpassed a lot of expectations,” senior Tania Davis said. “It was a great year.

      “For me, I knew we were good. But for us to grow the way that we did every single day in practice and to get better and to peak every single day, it never felt like we were remaining the same. It never felt like we were going backwards. It always felt like we were going up. We just continued to progress. Obviously not the ending that we wanted, but I definitely felt like we came out and took care of business this season.”     

      Buoying this season’s success was a three-deep senior group that will long be remembered. Davis, Hannah Stewart and Megan Gustafson finish as Iowa’s highest scoring class, combining for 4,619 points over four years.

      Davis’ perseverance, Stewart’s patience and Gustafson’s relentless dominance blended together to form a special trio.

      Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes puts up a shot as she is defended by a duo of Hoosier players, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61.
      Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes puts up a shot as she is defended by a duo of Hoosier players, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
      Fullscreen
      A fan shows her allegiance to the Hawkeyes and Megan Gustafson, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61.
      A fan shows her allegiance to the Hawkeyes and Megan Gustafson, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
      Fullscreen
      Linsey Marchese of the Indiana Hoosiers and Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes tangle up under the basket, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61.
      Linsey Marchese of the Indiana Hoosiers and Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes tangle up under the basket, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
      Fullscreen
      Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes blocks a shot by Grace Berger of the Indiana Hoosiers, first half action, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019.
      Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes blocks a shot by Grace Berger of the Indiana Hoosiers, first half action, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
      Fullscreen
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson does a post game interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson does a post game interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) stand at center court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) stand at center court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) hugs her sister Emily after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) hugs her sister Emily after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) laughs while members of the pep band yelled out "Megan Gustafson is a saint!" after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) laughs while members of the pep band yelled out "Megan Gustafson is a saint!" after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa seniors Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, and Tania Davis laugh on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa seniors Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, and Tania Davis laugh on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while going in for a hug during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Buy Photo
        “We've all three had different journeys,” Gustafson said. “Tania is one of the toughest warriors I know to be able to battle back from three injuries, with the shoulder and two back-to-back ACLs. ... Hannah, she's going to do great things when she's done.

        “And I just tried to do my job here at Iowa and just tried to work hard every single day. God has just blessed me with an amazing ability to play basketball, and I'm just so, so pleased and thankful that the University of Iowa chose me and I chose to play for them.”

        Those three departures will dampen expectations heading into next season, but Iowa is confident it can keep this momentum pumping. A veteran backcourt — seniors Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer, as well as redshirt junior Alexis Sevillian — will carry the load until a fledgling frontcourt catches up.

        How quickly Monika Czinano, Logan Cook, Amanda Ollinger and newcomer McKenna Warnock can adjust to larger roles with dictate if Iowa can make it three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

        For now, those questions can wait. It isn’t time to turn the page on this unforgettable run just yet.

        “I’m sad it’s over,” Gustafson said, “but I’m happy that it happened.”

        Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

         

