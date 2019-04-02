GREENSBORO, N.C. — Supporters from all over piled into Iowa’s basketball facility, anxious to catch a glimpse of this special product. The noise grew louder and louder that this year could be a memorable one.
No, this wasn’t a scene from March — or even November.
This was in July, a whole four months before the season’s opening tip.
It’s not often women’s basketball teams this elite roll through Iowa City — and the 2019 Hawkeyes knew that. Lofty expectations surfaced earlier than any point during Lisa Bluder’s Iowa tenure as head coach. Shouldering those can become a burden for an unfocused squad.
The Hawkeyes didn’t run from expectations. They embraced them. It’s hard to argue they weren’t met.
“There were high expectations, but it wasn’t pressure,” Bluder said after Monday’s 85-53 season-ending loss to Baylor in the Elite Eight. “We embraced it. We loved it. We wanted to be the team that was known as being a good team. So in my mind, it wasn’t pressure. It was more like we just wanted to keep getting better and better and better all the time.”
Leistikow: Her incredible career over, Megan Gustafson's Iowa legacy goes beyond numbers
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
At places like Connecticut, Baylor, Notre Dame and others — where deep postseason runs and Final Four appearances occur regularly — no one season feels like it has to be “the year.” Iowa, while boasting some impressive credentials, hadn’t been to the Elite Eight in almost three decades. It had only made it past the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend once since 1996.
So when all the pieces fell into place for Iowa to end those droughts and more, it became clear that anything short of an emphatic surge was going to leave an empty feeling.
Surge the Hawkeyes did.
We’ll start with the milestones. Iowa’s 29 wins tied a school record, matched only by the 1987-88 squad. Its Elite Eight trip was just the fourth in program history and the first since 1993.
The Hawkeyes owned Iowa City, going undefeated at home for only the sixth time. Iowa’s enthralling ride to its first Big Ten Tournament title in 17 years more than made up for falling short of a regular-season conference crown.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Even as a layer of sadness hung over the Iowa locker room following Monday’s lopsided loss, appreciation arose from disappointment. Those in black and gold understood what had been accomplished, even as tears came flowing out.
“We definitely surpassed a lot of expectations,” senior Tania Davis said. “It was a great year.
“For me, I knew we were good. But for us to grow the way that we did every single day in practice and to get better and to peak every single day, it never felt like we were remaining the same. It never felt like we were going backwards. It always felt like we were going up. We just continued to progress. Obviously not the ending that we wanted, but I definitely felt like we came out and took care of business this season.”
Buoying this season’s success was a three-deep senior group that will long be remembered. Davis, Hannah Stewart and Megan Gustafson finish as Iowa’s highest scoring class, combining for 4,619 points over four years.
Davis’ perseverance, Stewart’s patience and Gustafson’s relentless dominance blended together to form a special trio.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 232
- 2 of 232
- 3 of 232
- 4 of 232
- 5 of 232
- 6 of 232
- 7 of 232
- 8 of 232
- 9 of 232
- 10 of 232
- 11 of 232
- 12 of 232
- 13 of 232
- 14 of 232
- 15 of 232
- 16 of 232
- 17 of 232
- 18 of 232
- 19 of 232
- 20 of 232
- 21 of 232
- 22 of 232
- 23 of 232
- 24 of 232
- 25 of 232
- 26 of 232
- 27 of 232
- 28 of 232
- 29 of 232
- 30 of 232
- 31 of 232
- 32 of 232
- 33 of 232
- 34 of 232
- 35 of 232
- 36 of 232
- 37 of 232
- 38 of 232
- 39 of 232
- 40 of 232
- 41 of 232
- 42 of 232
- 43 of 232
- 44 of 232
- 45 of 232
- 46 of 232
- 47 of 232
- 48 of 232
- 49 of 232
- 50 of 232
- 51 of 232
- 52 of 232
- 53 of 232
- 54 of 232
- 55 of 232
- 56 of 232
- 57 of 232
- 58 of 232
- 59 of 232
- 60 of 232
- 61 of 232
- 62 of 232
- 63 of 232
- 64 of 232
- 65 of 232
- 66 of 232
- 67 of 232
- 68 of 232
- 69 of 232
- 70 of 232
- 71 of 232
- 72 of 232
- 73 of 232
- 74 of 232
- 75 of 232
- 76 of 232
- 77 of 232
- 78 of 232
- 79 of 232
- 80 of 232
- 81 of 232
- 82 of 232
- 83 of 232
- 84 of 232
- 85 of 232
- 86 of 232
- 87 of 232
- 88 of 232
- 89 of 232
- 90 of 232
- 91 of 232
- 92 of 232
- 93 of 232
- 94 of 232
- 95 of 232
- 96 of 232
- 97 of 232
- 98 of 232
- 99 of 232
- 100 of 232
- 101 of 232
- 102 of 232
- 103 of 232
- 104 of 232
- 105 of 232
- 106 of 232
- 107 of 232
- 108 of 232
- 109 of 232
- 110 of 232
- 111 of 232
- 112 of 232
- 113 of 232
- 114 of 232
- 115 of 232
- 116 of 232
- 117 of 232
- 118 of 232
- 119 of 232
- 120 of 232
- 121 of 232
- 122 of 232
- 123 of 232
- 124 of 232
- 125 of 232
- 126 of 232
- 127 of 232
- 128 of 232
- 129 of 232
- 130 of 232
- 131 of 232
- 132 of 232
- 133 of 232
- 134 of 232
- 135 of 232
- 136 of 232
- 137 of 232
- 138 of 232
- 139 of 232
- 140 of 232
- 141 of 232
- 142 of 232
- 143 of 232
- 144 of 232
- 145 of 232
- 146 of 232
- 147 of 232
- 148 of 232
- 149 of 232
- 150 of 232
- 151 of 232
- 152 of 232
- 153 of 232
- 154 of 232
- 155 of 232
- 156 of 232
- 157 of 232
- 158 of 232
- 159 of 232
- 160 of 232
- 161 of 232
- 162 of 232
- 163 of 232
- 164 of 232
- 165 of 232
- 166 of 232
- 167 of 232
- 168 of 232
- 169 of 232
- 170 of 232
- 171 of 232
- 172 of 232
- 173 of 232
- 174 of 232
- 175 of 232
- 176 of 232
- 177 of 232
- 178 of 232
- 179 of 232
- 180 of 232
- 181 of 232
- 182 of 232
- 183 of 232
- 184 of 232
- 185 of 232
- 186 of 232
- 187 of 232
- 188 of 232
- 189 of 232
- 190 of 232
- 191 of 232
- 192 of 232
- 193 of 232
- 194 of 232
- 195 of 232
- 196 of 232
- 197 of 232
- 198 of 232
- 199 of 232
- 200 of 232
- 201 of 232
- 202 of 232
- 203 of 232
- 204 of 232
- 205 of 232
- 206 of 232
- 207 of 232
- 208 of 232
- 209 of 232
- 210 of 232
- 211 of 232
- 212 of 232
- 213 of 232
- 214 of 232
- 215 of 232
- 216 of 232
- 217 of 232
- 218 of 232
- 219 of 232
- 220 of 232
- 221 of 232
- 222 of 232
- 223 of 232
- 224 of 232
- 225 of 232
- 226 of 232
- 227 of 232
- 228 of 232
- 229 of 232
- 230 of 232
- 231 of 232
- 232 of 232
“We've all three had different journeys,” Gustafson said. “Tania is one of the toughest warriors I know to be able to battle back from three injuries, with the shoulder and two back-to-back ACLs. ... Hannah, she's going to do great things when she's done.
“And I just tried to do my job here at Iowa and just tried to work hard every single day. God has just blessed me with an amazing ability to play basketball, and I'm just so, so pleased and thankful that the University of Iowa chose me and I chose to play for them.”
Those three departures will dampen expectations heading into next season, but Iowa is confident it can keep this momentum pumping. A veteran backcourt — seniors Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer, as well as redshirt junior Alexis Sevillian — will carry the load until a fledgling frontcourt catches up.
How quickly Monika Czinano, Logan Cook, Amanda Ollinger and newcomer McKenna Warnock can adjust to larger roles with dictate if Iowa can make it three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
For now, those questions can wait. It isn’t time to turn the page on this unforgettable run just yet.
“I’m sad it’s over,” Gustafson said, “but I’m happy that it happened.”
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.