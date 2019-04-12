Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) blocks the punt from Illinois Fighting Illini punter Blake Hayes (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) blocks the punt from Illinois Fighting Illini punter Blake Hayes (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to get past a block during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to get past a block during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's defensive line has a chance to be one of the best in school history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's defensive line has a chance to be one of the best in school history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson juked his way around Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, for a key eight-yard gain on third-and-7 during a 14-10 Wildcats win in Iowa City.
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson juked his way around Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, for a key eight-yard gain on third-and-7 during a 14-10 Wildcats win in Iowa City. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets held by a lineman while running after Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill (11) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets held by a lineman while running after Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill (11) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making a tackle against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making a tackle against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Fullscreen
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's dominant defensive line will be a major challenge for Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad on Saturday, in the latest edition of the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's dominant defensive line will be a major challenge for Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad on Saturday, in the latest edition of the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts to a play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts to a play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive end Parker Hesse celebrate a defensive stop.
Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive end Parker Hesse celebrate a defensive stop. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa tackles Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa tackles Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa catches Northern Iowa quarterback Colton Howell on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa catches Northern Iowa quarterback Colton Howell on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets his hand on the ball as Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers throws a pass on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets his hand on the ball as Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers throws a pass on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa stands for the national anthem during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa stands for the national anthem during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) gets stopped by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) gets stopped by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, right, embrace after an Iowa fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, right, embrace after an Iowa fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) Matthew Putney, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A.J. Epenesa runs a drill during open practice at Kinnick
Buy Photo
A.J. Epenesa runs a drill during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Penn State
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game Sept. 23 in Iowa City. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Buy Photo
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa (94) leads the Hawkeyes
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa (94) leads the Hawkeyes in celebration after Iowa beat Boston College, 27-20, during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day on Aug. 12. The highly touted freshman defensive end will play in the season opener against Wyoming, defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. Probably extensively. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Special to the Register/Epenesa family A.J. Epenesa
Special to the Register/Epenesa family A.J. Epenesa (99), pictured with his family and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, committed to the Hawkeyes. A.J. Epenesa (99), pictured with his family and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, committed Sunday to the Hawkeyes in January. Special to the Register/Epenesa
Fullscreen
Iowa football defensive end A.J. Epenesa holds on to
Buy Photo
Iowa football defensive end A.J. Epenesa holds on to the ball during a spring football practice on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the Iowa football performance center in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa runs drills as the
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa runs drills as the team prepares for the Pinstripe Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    We know the Iowa Hawkeyes have some of the most dedicated college sports fans in the country.

    But we also know they're also among the country's most savvy sports fans and they love keeping up on news from around the Big Ten Conference.

    That's why we're proud to be part of a new weekly newsletter, "Best of the Big Ten," developed in the heart of Big Ten country and delivered to your email inbox every Monday morning.

    What can subscribers expect?

    • Weekly expert analysis from the writers and columnists who know your teams the best.
    • Coverage of all 14 teams in the conference, with a dedicated emphasis on football and basketball.
    • Predictions on upcoming games.
    • Our thoughts on Big Ten Conference news, in a manner and tone that fits the moment.

    So what are you waiting for? Sign up today, and stay in the know with the best college sports fans in the country.

    CLICK HERE to sign up for Big Ten Conference news

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after a three point shot against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Illinois Fighting Illini guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) defends
    Illinois Fighting Illini guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during second half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after a three point shot against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Illinois Fighting
    Feb 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) passes the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during first half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon shoots a free throw, tying Chris
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon shoots a free throw, tying Chris Street's consecutive free throw record, during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-pointer during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon points to the sky after keeping
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon points to the sky after keeping Chris Street's consecutive free throw record intact during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Patty and Mike Street, parents of Chris Street, share
    Buy Photo
    Patty and Mike Street, parents of Chris Street, share a moment with Jordan Bohannon, who kept Chris Street's consecutive free throw record intact, following the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Patty and Mike Street, parents of Chris Street, share
    Buy Photo
    Patty and Mike Street, parents of Chris Street, share a moment with Jordan Bohannon, who kept Chris Street's consecutive free throw record intact, following the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sets his feet for a free throw
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sets his feet for a free throw during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon shoots a 3-pointer during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon passes to Tyler Cook (not pictured)
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon passes to Tyler Cook (not pictured) during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Feb 21, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Feb 21, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles in the first half against the Minnesota Gophers guard Nate Mason (2) at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon waits to inbound the ball during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon waits to inbound the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Feb 10, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Feb 10, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young (25) during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Feb 10, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes
    Feb 10, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes center Micah Potter (0) fouls Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Feb 10, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes
    Feb 10, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) steals the ball from Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY SportsJoseph Maiorana, Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, chats with his older
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, chats with his older brother, Zach, after the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon takes a moment after a Michigan
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon takes a moment after a Michigan State steal in the final seconds of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon calls to teammates during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon calls to teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sets up a play during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sets up a play during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nazeer Bostick (4) and
    Penn State Nittany Lions guard Nazeer Bostick (4) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) fight for the rebound during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, high-five's Riley Till
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, high-five's Riley Till after the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) and Nebraska's James Palmer
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) and Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (24) chase the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Nebraska won 98-84. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket against
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket against Nebraska's Evan Taylor (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
    Fullscreen
    Nebraska's Anton Gill (13) is guarded by Iowa's Jordan
    Nebraska's Anton Gill (13) is guarded by Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) and Ahmad Wagner (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore Jordan Bohannon drives the ball inside
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore Jordan Bohannon drives the ball inside against Purdue at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore Jordan Bohannon lays up a shot against
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore Jordan Bohannon lays up a shot against Purdue at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Purdue forward Vincent Edwards, left, drives past Iowa
    Purdue forward Vincent Edwards, left, drives past Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes point
    Jan 17, 2018; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes point guard Jordan Bohannon drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) during first half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, shoots over Maryland
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, shoots over Maryland guard Kevin Huerter in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky/AP
    Fullscreen
    Jordan Bohannon, left, and the Hawkeyes were a step
    Jordan Bohannon, left, and the Hawkeyes were a step ahead of Maryland last year in College Park. Bohannon hit eight 3-pointers in a season-turning victory. Mitch Stringer, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate blocks Iowa's Jordan Bohannon
    Buy Photo
    Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate blocks Iowa's Jordan Bohannon during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon gets called for a charge during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon gets called for a charge during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Iowa's Jordan
    Buy Photo
    Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon fight for a rebound during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Iowa's Jordan
    Buy Photo
    Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon fight for a rebound during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball against the Southern University Jaguars during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket while being defended by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Justin Bibbs (10) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a three pointer against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon gathers teammates during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon gathers teammates during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon inbounds a pass during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon inbounds a pass during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa sophomore Jordan Bohannon answers questions during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa sophomore Jordan Bohannon answers questions during media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon
    Buy Photo
    All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon (3) and Tyler Cook (5) are going to be catalysts in keeping the Hawkeyes humming on the court this season as sophomores. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon goes up for a shot during Prime
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon goes up for a shot during Prime Time League play at the North Liberty Community Center on Sunday, June 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sets up a play during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon sets up a play during the Hawkeyes' NIT second round game against TCU at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon scoops up a loose ball during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon scoops up a loose ball during the Hawkeyes' NIT first round game against South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass over Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) at the Kohl Center. Iowa defeated Wisconsin 69-67. Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard
    Mar 2, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Zak Showalter (3) attempts to pass as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (top) and guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defend at the Kohl Center. Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds Thursday night to give Iowa a 59-57 win over No. 21 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Mary Langenfeld/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, high-fives forward
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, high-fives forward Tyler Cook have been headliners in Iowa's historically-good freshmen class. File photo/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot past
    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot past Rutgers guard Jake Dadika on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Bohannon finished with a team-high 17 points in the Hawkeye win. AP
    Fullscreen
    Feb 5, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Feb 5, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles the ball around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon had eight points, four assists
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon had eight points, four assists and one giant 3-pointer in the 78-64 win against Iowa State on Dec. 8. Bohannon is averaging 9.0 points and 4.9 assists for the season. Kelsey Kremer, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon must find ways to
    Buy Photo
    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon must find ways to help the Hawkeyes get out of tight spots on the road, as he did in this home win over Iowa State. Iowa gets its next shot at a first road win Wednesday at Illinois. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) controls the
    Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) controls the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Mike Williams (5) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon
    Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon battle for a loose ball during Sunday's game in Iowa City. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Jan 5, 2017; Lincoln, NE, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard
    Jan 5, 2017; Lincoln, NE, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) gestures during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska won 93-90. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports Bruce Thorson, Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) gets a high-five from Jordan
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) gets a high-five from Jordan Bohannon (3) after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Seton Hall at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon takes the ball down court during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jordan Bohannon takes the ball down court during the Hawkeyes' game against Kennesaw State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa freshman class, Maishe Dailey, from left,
    Buy Photo
    The Iowa freshman class, Maishe Dailey, from left, Jordan Bohannon, Tyler Cook, Ryan Kriener, Cordell Pemsl and Riley Till, joke around during media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon has added 15 pounds
    Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon has added 15 pounds in three months as he prepares to tangle with bigger athletes in Division I college basketball. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press, David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
    Fullscreen
    Future Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon drives to the hoop during
    Buy Photo
    Future Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon drives to the hoop during Prime Time League action at the North Liberty Community Center on Thursday, June 30, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Jordan Bohannon is shown in a January high school game
    Buy Photo
    Jordan Bohannon is shown in a January high school game against Ankeny. The Linn-Mar product is entering his first season as a Hawkeye, with his Prime Time League debut slated for Thursday in North Liberty. Merle Laswell, for the Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE