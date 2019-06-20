CLOSE Gary Barta discusses Bond Shymansky's paid administrative leave Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

Former Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky addressed his recent termination Thursday, one day after he was fired for committing a "major" NCAA violation regarding impermissible benefits for a former student-athlete.

Buy Photo Iowa volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky speaks to reporters during Iowa volleyball media day on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

The statement was released through the Hartung Schroeder law firm.

"Former University of Iowa Head Women's Volleyball Coach Bond Shymansky acknowledges that an NCAA violation was committed when he provided financial assistance to a team member during the summer of 2017 to cover her rent."

This next part is from Shymansky.

"For the past month, I have cooperated with the University's request to remain silent regarding the underlying basis for my suspension. Now that I have been terminated, it is time to shed light on the details and end any wild speculation.

"I did not discriminate against, abuse or harass anyone — and there has never been an allegation of sexual misconduct against me. In an act of compassion, I advanced funds to cover a young woman's unanticipated summer expenses in 2017. She came to Iowa City expecting to be on full scholarship, but when that status changed, she had nowhere else to turn. I have prided myself on running an NCAA-compliant program. However, I understand that I didn't 'do it right' by NCAA standards in this one instance and I am prepared to accept whatever sanction is deemed appropriate by the NCAA.

"I was born and raised a Hawkeye and wish to stay a part of this great community. I know big things are in store for coach Brown and the rest of the exceptional young women on our volleyball program. As a man of faith, I humbly apologize to anyone that my actions may have negatively impacted, and look forward to the next chapter in my life."

