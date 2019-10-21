CLOSE Kathleen Doyle reflects on Iowa's tough loss to Baylor, as well as the Hawkeyes' special year. Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle has been named to the Big Ten's preseason all-conference team, the league announced Monday afternoon.

The Big Ten divvies up its voting between media and coaches — and Doyle was listed on both preseason squads. She was a unanimous selection by the coaches.

2019-20 #B1GWBBall Preseason All-Big Ten Team as selected by conference coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/FY3Ux8THr7 — Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) October 21, 2019

Doyle returns as Iowa's most seasoned option, having averaged 12 points per game while leading the conference in assists per game (5.9) as a junior. Last season, she was named to the Big Ten's first team by the coaches and second team by the media.

On a Hawkeye team that graduated Tania Davis, Hannah Stewart and Megan Gustafson from its Elite Eight run, Doyle's leadership and poise will be pivotal in her senior year. She returns after a summer spent at the Pan American Games with Team USA.

The Big Ten also released the top-five in its two preseason polls. Both the media and coaches had Maryland at No. 1. Things differed from there. The media went Michigan (No. 2), Michigan State (No. 3), Indiana (No. 4) and Minnesota (No. 5). The coaches went Michigan State (No. 2), Indiana (No. 3), Michigan (No. 4) and Purdue (No. 5).

Iowa women's basketball media day is Thursday, followed by an exhibition game Nov. 3 versus Winona State. The regular season starts Nov. 7 against Florida Atlantic.

