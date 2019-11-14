CLOSE Lisa Bluder dissects Iowa's season-opening win over FAU. Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Three long-term commitments, coupled with one massive late cherry on top, made for a riveting national signing day in the Iowa women’s basketball camp.

The Hawkeyes inked four Wednesday to comprise the nation’s No. 12 2020 recruiting class, according to ProspectsNation.com. Three had been committed for eight-plus months. One had been committed for a day. Together, Shateah Wetering, Sharon Goodman, Lauren Jensen and Caitlin Clark form a promising quartet set to make an impact in Iowa City for years to come.

"We are thrilled with our recruiting class," said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, whose class is also ranked 15th by espnW HoopGurlz. "We addressed all the perimeter needs that will need to be filled due to graduation. In addition, we strengthened our inside game."

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, from left, associates Jan Jensen and Jenni Fitzgerald share a moment together on stage during a celebration of the 2018-19 Hawkeyes women's basketball season, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

The obvious headliner is Clark, who ended her nationwide recruitment with a Hawkeye commitment Tuesday afternoon. The Dowling Catholic standout and ESPN’s No. 4 2020 prospect gave Lisa Bluder a riveting recruiting win that reverberated throughout the college basketball world.

National runner-up Notre Dame wanted Clark. In-state neighbor Iowa State wanted Clark. Other programs recently near the top of women’s basketball — Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, Duke and many more — wanted her, too.

Persistence and dedication paid off tremendously. Bluder, associate head coach Jan Jensen and the rest of Iowa’s staff stayed locked on Clark from the jump. The Hawkeyes even sent a team to Thailand this summer to watch Clark play for Team USA in the FIBA under-19 World Cup. Couple that with constant contact and prioritizing.

All of it paid off this week.

"Caitlin is a premier guard that has an incredible offensive skill set," Bluder said. "She has the ability to score at will, while also being an uncanny passer in feeding her teammates the ball. She is an exciting playmaker in all realms."

The other three signees shouldn’t be overlooked, though. Iowa connected with in-state gets Wetering and Goodman early, landing both before last season commenced. Wetering, a 6-foot forward from Montezuma, ignited the class with a January 2018 commitment. Goodman, a 6-foot-2 center from Crestwood, pulled the trigger seven months later.

The duo offers post promise in the coming years. Jensen leads the developmental charge there. One or both could morph into solid weapons.

"Sharon is a post player that embraces the contact on the block," Bluder said. "She is a tremendously hard worker and her work ethic is evident with every trip she makes up and down the court.

"Shateah is a forward that can run the floor and rebound with the best of them. She is a versatile player that can post or face the basket and provides a tough match-up."

Jensen’s commitment coincided with Selection Monday and Iowa’s Big Ten Tournament title celebration. The Minnesota prep guard averaged 26.2 points as a junior while playing for Lakeville North High School. She had three 40-point outings and was named to the 2019 Minneapolis Star Tribune's All-Metro first team.

"I truly see a bright future for this class and see them making an immediate contribution," Bluder said. "While they are a tremendously talented group, they are even better people. They are the type of women that we look for; talented players, committed students, and terrific role models."

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.