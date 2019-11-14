CLOSE
Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball vs. North Alabama
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) gets greeted by teammates Amanda Ollinger, Monika Czinano, Kathleen Doyle, and Gabbie Marshall after drawing a foul on a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket as North Alabama's Jaylin Austin (22) defends during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a basket as North Alabama's Ansley Eubank (00) defends during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans celebrate a 3-point basket during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket as North Alabama's Brittany Panetti (44) defends during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo blocks the shot of North Alabama's Emma Wallen, left, during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets a steal from North Alabama's Ivy Wallen, left, during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) scores a layup after getting a steal during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) looks up the court during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes, from left, Tomi Taiwo, Makenzie Meyer, Kate Martin, Kathleen Doyle, and Monika Czinano walk out onto the court during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) drives to the basket as North Alabama's Emma Wallen and Brittany Panetti defend during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) shoots a basket as North Alabama's Kenysha Coulson (24) Ansley Eubank (00) and Ivy Wallen (3) defend during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a layup as North Alabama's Jaida Bond (5) defends during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) is introduced during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder argues a call with an official during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) draws contact from North Alabama's Jaylin Austin (22) during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Herky the Hawk joins some fans during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
North Alabama head coach Missy Tiber claps during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) gets fouled by North Alabama's Jaylin Austin during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) poses for a photo with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder while receiving a basketball commemorating her 1,000th career point prior to a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) is introduced during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa players huddle up following introductions during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant coach Abby Stamp high-fives Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) heading into a timeout during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
North Alabama's Ivy Wallen (3) drives to the basket as Iowa guards Gabbie Marshall (24) and Kate Martin (20) defend during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
North Alabama's Emma Wallen shoots a 3-point basket as Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) defends during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Amanda Ollinger (43) drives to the basket against North Alabama's Kenysha Coulson (24) during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa assistant coach Raina Harmon call out to players during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots a basket as North Alabama's Kenysha Coulson (24) defends during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) gets fouled on a 3-point basket by North Alabama's Kenysha Coulson (24) during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks with Jenni Fitzgerald and Raina Harmon during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
North Alabama's Jalia Roberts (23) gets a steal during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets tripped up while running up court as North Alabama's Ansley Eubank (00) defends during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) draws a foul from North Alabama defenders during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Amanda Ollinger (43) waves to fans after a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and North Alabama, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) gives two thumbs up after defeating North Alabama during a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Nov., 14, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Barely a year into its Division I conquest, North Alabama trekked into Carver-Hawkeye Arena looking for a stunner. Iowa had to do all it could to fight off one.

    The Hawkeyes may have led for all but 30 seconds of the fourth quarter in Thursday's 86-81 win, but there was hardly a comfortable feel. North Alabama pushed Iowa all the way until the final minute before un-cooperatively exiting.

    "That's a good team," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder told reporters. "Five veteran starters back. ... Those kids work hard, fight hard, and I was really impressed with North Alabama."  

    Iowa (2-0) got 21 points from Makenzie Meyer, 20 from Kathleen Doyle and another 18 from Monika Czinano on a perfect 9-for-9 night. Freshman Gabbie Marshall, who made her first-career start with Alexis Sevillian (foot) sidelined, also joined her teammates in double figures. Offense was no problem on this night.

    Shaky defense is what kept North Alabama around. The Lions shot better than 50 percent (33-for-65) and had four crack double digits. Even rebounding totals and 50 points in the paint had the Lions ahead one, 59-58, with nine-and-a-half minutes left.

    "We were scared about their 3-point shooting," Bluder said. "They're excellent 3-point shooters, and we did a pretty good job. They had been shooting about 40 percent, so we held them below that (at 33 percent). But we obviously gave up too much in transition."      

    The Hawkeyes went almost three minutes without a field goal once the clock ticked under five minutes, but four Meyer free throws and key treys from Doyle and Marshall helped stifle the upset bid. It wasn't until North Alabama missed two free throws down three in the last 20 seconds that Iowa officially escaped.

    Thursday's performance wasn't a great follow-up to what was, at times, a pedestrian season-opening win. Iowa doesn't have much longer of a trial run, either — the Hawkeyes head to suddenly-hot Northern Iowa (3-0) Sunday for an afternoon showdown. UNI will be hunting its second Power Five win this week after toppling Missouri on Wednesday.

    "It's our first road game, so that'll be a new experience for us," Bluder said, "another learning opportunity for us."  

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

