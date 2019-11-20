CLOSE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — It became clear early that Iowa was in for another rugged grind.

So it goes as these Hawkeyes try to find their way. Until something stabilizes offensively and with the rotation, any foe — no matter how daunting or not — will give Iowa a run.

Florida Atlantic did just that into the third quarter to start the year. North Alabama pushed the Hawkeyes until the final minute. Northern Iowa ran its in-state foe out of the gym.

Wednesday, it was Princeton’s turn.

The Tigers, picked atop the preseason Ivy League poll, weren’t afraid of the Power Five challenge. And after Julia Cunningham’s banked-in trey with 0.8 seconds on the clock improbably forced overtime, it seemed Princeton might escape with an incredible win.

"We did a great job in the huddle right away," Kathleen Doyle said, "saying 'This isn't over.'"

Credit Iowa’s young unit for shaking off that stunning feeling. The Hawkeyes, despite giving up the first six points of overtime, clawed back for a circuitous 77-75 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Buy Photo Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA non-conference women's basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Princeton, 77-75, in OT. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Midway through overtime, Iowa faced a 73-67 deficit with the Princeton bench pumping. A Makenzie Meyer trey ignited the Hawkeyes, leading to a string of defensive stops and tough drives on the other end. Iowa, as a result, buried five free throws in a little over a minute. Doyle hit two more to give Iowa a 77-74 lead.

The Hawkeyes survived a questionable act-of-shooting foul call on Meyer that gave Princeton a chance to tie with three free throws. The Tigers couldn’t convert.

But that was nothing compared to the end of regulation.

A hectic finishing stretch saw six lead changes in the final 66 seconds. Doyle’s two free throws with 31 seconds left seemingly provided the final swing, after Princeton answered Amanda Ollinger’s layup with Bella Alarie’s own paint conversion. The Hawkeyes needed one stop after Doyle’s swishes and got it. Meyer buried two free throws. All Iowa needed was one more stop.

Cunningham wasn’t having it. Princeton got the ball at midcourt after a timeout. Cunningham threw up a prayer that ricocheted in as the horn blared.

Consider that a microcosm of the entire affair. The Hawkeyes hit nothing early on, slogging through a five-minute scoring drought and a six-minute stretch without a field goal. Its final offensive numbers still weren’t pretty — 9-for-25 from deep with 13 turnovers — but Iowa at least arose somewhat in a pivotal second half.

The Hawkeyes ripped off a third-quarter 10-0 run, buoyed by back-to-back treys from freshmen Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock. That shrunk a 45-35 deficit to even. The Hawkeyes needed another 7-0 run in the last five minutes to pull ahead by one after Princeton went back up, 60-54.

Doyle led the Hawkeyes (3-1) with 21 points and got double-digit help from Meyer (19) and Monika Czinano despite playing just 19 minutes. Alarie finished with 26 points.

Not much is going to come easy with this Iowa bunch. The Hawkeyes, though, will take surviving right now.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.