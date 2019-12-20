CLOSE

If you need one more Megan Gustafson memory in your life, Jan. 26 is the day.

Iowa announced Friday that it will retire Gustafson's No. 10 when the Hawkeyes face No. 23 Michigan State on the final Sunday in January in what should be a solid matchup. Iowa traditionally draws its best crowds on Sundays. This will likely be the Hawkeyes' most-hyped weekend showdown.

Buy Photo Iowa athletics director Gary Barta, right, embraces Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) during a celebration of the 2018-19 Hawkeyes women's basketball season, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Athletics director Gary Barta previously announced April 24 that Gustafson's number would be retired; it was just a matter of when Gustafson's schedule opened while playing overseas in Hungary. This has the making of an electric afternoon.

Gustafson ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. She owns 16 Iowa records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).

The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native was the first Big Ten athlete to be named the consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith, USBWA). Gustafson had 1,001 points last year, becoming just the fourth Division I female athlete and the only post player to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season.

Hawkeye Nation! I can’t wait to come back on January 26th for the retirement ceremony at Carver Hawkeye Arena! I am incredibly blessed, humbled, and honored to have my jersey up in the rafters and to be a part of something so special during my time at Iowa.

See you all soon. 💛 pic.twitter.com/gSt5XMHkb0 — Megan Gustafson (@GustafsonMeg10) December 20, 2019

Gustafson is the second Iowa women's basketball player to have her number retired. Iowa retired Michelle Edwards' No. 30 in 1988.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.