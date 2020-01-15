CLOSE
Iowa women's basketball photos: Hawkeyes beat No. 13 Indiana in Iowa City
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) is embraced by teammate Gabbie Marshall (24) as Hawkeyes players celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) is embraced by teammate Gabbie Marshall (24) as Hawkeyes players celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket as Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket as Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) walks up court after a turnover as Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) gives teammate Mackenzie Holmes (54) a high-five during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) walks up court after a turnover as Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) gives teammate Mackenzie Holmes (54) a high-five during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, gestures to players as associate head coach Jan Jensen reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, gestures to players as associate head coach Jan Jensen reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger, far left, and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes, foreground, battle for a rebound off of a free throw against other players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger, far left, and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes, foreground, battle for a rebound off of a free throw against other players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) makes a 2-point basket as Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) and Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) makes a 2-point basket as Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) and Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, center, draws a foul while driving to the basket against Indiana's Jaelynn Penn, left, and Aleksa Gulbe (10) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, center, draws a foul while driving to the basket against Indiana's Jaelynn Penn, left, and Aleksa Gulbe (10) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) gets a high-five from teammate Amanda Ollinger, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) gets a high-five from teammate Amanda Ollinger, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder goes to check on Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder goes to check on Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) misses a pass from Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) as Indiana's Jaelynn Penn, left, and Ali Patberg defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) misses a pass from Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) as Indiana's Jaelynn Penn, left, and Ali Patberg defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Indiana forward Brenna Wise (50) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Indiana forward Brenna Wise (50) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket against Indiana's Ali Patberg, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket against Indiana's Ali Patberg, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) drives to the basket against Indiana's Grace Berger (34) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) drives to the basket against Indiana's Grace Berger (34) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) huddle up with teammate Monika Czinano, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) huddle up with teammate Monika Czinano, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players celebrate on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players celebrate on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Indiana guard Jaelynn Penn, left, gets a steal from Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, center, while she drives to the basket as Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Indiana guard Jaelynn Penn, left, gets a steal from Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, center, while she drives to the basket as Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks with players in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks with players in a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) gets a steal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) gets a steal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) pumps up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) pumps up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets a hand from teammates Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) and Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) after taking a fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) gets a hand from teammates Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) and Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) after taking a fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) battles for a rebound against Indiana guard Grace Berger during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) battles for a rebound against Indiana guard Grace Berger during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a basket as Indiana guards Ali Patberg (14) and Jaelynn Penn (13) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a basket as Indiana guards Ali Patberg (14) and Jaelynn Penn (13) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Jaelynn Penn, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Jaelynn Penn, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) grabs a rebound against Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) grabs a rebound against Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Indiana forward Brenna Wise (50) drives to the basket as Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Indiana forward Brenna Wise (50) drives to the basket as Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Indiana's Keyanna Warthen (2) and Ali Patberg, right, defend Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Indiana's Keyanna Warthen (2) and Ali Patberg, right, defend Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's McKenna Warnock, left, and Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) battle Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's McKenna Warnock, left, and Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) battle Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) for a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's McKenna Warnock, left, battles Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's McKenna Warnock, left, battles Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe for a jump ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players Makenzie Meyer, left, Megan Meyer and Amanda Ollinger (43) celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players Makenzie Meyer, left, Megan Meyer and Amanda Ollinger (43) celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer, center, is embraced by teammate Gabbie Marshall as Hawkeyes players celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer, center, is embraced by teammate Gabbie Marshall as Hawkeyes players celebrate after defeating Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    IOWA CITY, Ia. — As preseason questions lingered about how the Iowa women’s basketball team would navigate this season, few could’ve envisioned a scenario like this so early in the year.

    How the Hawkeyes would handle national attention seemed like a far-fetched concern. But, here we are.

    After a riveting stretch that included two ranked wins in a span of four days, Iowa soaked in some love this week as one of the sport’s surging squads. The Hawkeyes (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten Conference) cracked both sets of rankings — No. 22 by The Associated Press, No. 24 in the USA TODAY coaches' poll — and saw senior Kathleen Doyle rack up Naismith and Big Ten player of the week honors.

    All are nice benchmarks for a team featuring plenty of first-year contributors. But, as veterans such as Doyle, Makenzie Meyer and others have reminded their young teammates, there is still tons of basketball left.

    That becomes Iowa’s next challenge as it heads out for two games this week. Up first is Minnesota (11-5, 1-4) on Thursday evening at “The Barn,” followed by a Sunday trek to Wisconsin (9-7, 1-4). Neither opponent boasts a gaudy record, but the Hawkeyes can’t waste their statement week by no-showing on the road.

    “It’s obviously really exciting that we’re being recognized nationally and we’re having a lot of fun winning these games,” Doyle said, “But we also know how much we have to pay attention to detail and really focus in on our scout. We have to take every game just as seriously as the next in order to get what we want to get done in the Big Ten season.

    “As seniors, it’s kind of our responsibility to remind those young girls that there’s nothing wrong with getting excited and celebrating big wins and having a lot of fun with it — but to also not be complacent with where we’re at. We’ve just got to get better every single day to keep climbing higher.”

    As Iowa’s emotional leader, Doyle shoulders much of that regroup responsibility. She knows as well as any Hawkeye the grind ahead through the Big Ten slate, which — despite Iowa’s rousing start — still has six weeks remaining. The Hawkeyes certainly don’t want this January stretch to be a distant memory come March.

    Turning the page begins against a Gopher enigma. After an 11-1 nonconference slate that included an 11-game winning streak, Minnesota has dropped four straight Big Ten games in painful fashion. It's why the Gophers are in a four-way tie for last with Illinois, Wisconsin and Penn State.

    Minnesota’s leading scorer, Destiny Pitts, remains suspended for "conduct unbecoming a member of the team", while sisters Taiye Bello and Kehinde Bello practiced Wednesday after also being suspended. All three could miss Thursday's contest.

    Iowa isn’t worried about that so much. The Hawkeyes have honed in, making sure this unforeseen surge lasts throughout the coming months. Good performances this week will have Iowa rolling into another two-game home stretch.

    “With the seniors and the captains we have on our team, they’re going to keep reminding our young players that we have a long way to go,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We still have 13 Big Ten games to play, and I don’t want to wish them away. I’m having too much fun to wish them away.

    “I want to enjoy every one of them, but at the same time, we have to keep our focus and our intensity. We have to be able to balance the confidence with the attention to detail. I think that we’re doing that.”                  

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE