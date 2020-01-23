CLOSE Lisa Bluder breaks down Iowa's 77-68 win over Ohio State. Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Lisa Bluder issued the warning early in her press conference, saying Ohio State featured more firepower that its pedestrian record indicated. It may have seemed like generic coach-speak Wednesday afternoon. Then the words came to life Thursday evening.

Facing daunting foes is nothing new to the Buckeyes, which had already battled three top-5 foes and another three ranked Big Ten teams before its trip to No. 21 Iowa. These days, it takes a herculean effort to topple the Hawkeyes at home. Ohio State came oh so close to producing one.

Iowa, though, wasn’t letting this one get away.

It wasn’t the eye-popping double-digit road rallies of last week, but the Hawkeyes needed another sterling fourth quarter to survive, 77-68, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

There haven’t been many close calls during what’s now a 31-game home winning streak, yet here was Iowa locked in a tight affair against a squad with no fear. The Hawkeyes (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten Conference) needed every contribution to emerge victorious.

Buy Photo Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, center, gets helped up by teammates Gabbie Marshall and Amanda Ollinger during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

"We've played in tough games consistently through this Big Ten season, and we know we're going to have to play well for 40 minutes," said senior Kathleen Doyle, who combined with Makenzie Meyer for Iowa's final 15 points. "We've just got to keep grinding it out and lock in every possession. We've been doing a good job of that down the stretch in games."

Stuck in a 56-56 deadlock with 6:09 remaining, Iowa grabbed control of Thursday’s affair at a familiar point. An 8-2 Hawkeyes run ensued over the next three-plus minutes, featuring Doyle’s aggressiveness and key points from Amanda Ollinger and McKenna Warnock.

Some sporadic late treys kept Ohio State (11-8, 4-4) within reach until Doyle and her senior running mate pushed Iowa to the finish line. Doyle finished off her 26-point night with four free throws, a game-sealing and-1 and an emphatic flex. Meyer (19 points) also hit four late at the line to squash any lingering upset vibes.

"It builds our confidence a lot," said Meyer, whose left shoulder briefly popped out and then back in place late in the fourth. "We're fortunate to have had some close games here lately, and that's really going to help us later in the season when it comes tournament time.

"We don't want to look ahead too far, but it's really good to build confidence right now and play close games right now."

Until then, separation was a coveted commodity neither team could find. Ohio State led for almost the entire second quarter and much of the third, but it could never push Iowa away by more than seven points. Let the Hawkeyes hang around at home and they're bound to awake at some point.

That’s just what Iowa did, taking its first second-half lead on Meyer’s trey with 3:19 left in the third. Fitting, considering it was Meyer who raved this week about the late-game aura inside Carver Hawkeye Arena. An assuring feeling always lingers — and it held up again Thursday night.

Ohio State, meanwhile, shuddered frigidly after a promising start from deep. The Buckeyes drained eight treys in the first half, then threw up a 1-for-15 second-half downtown showing. Twenty-two points from Dorka Juhasz and another 16 from Janai Crooms couldn't prevent the Hawkeyes' hard-charging finale.

That's what Iowa tends to do in this building.

"This was a really good win against a very, very talented Ohio State team," Bluder said. "A big team, athletic team and so I'm really thrilled with this victory.

"... And then we just had a little bit of Kathleen Doyle. Again, she just kind of wills our team to win. Man, when she's going to the hoop with the ball, I have complete faith and trust in her."

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.