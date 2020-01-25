Lisa Bluder is excited to have Megan Gustafson back in Iowa City for her jersey retirement. Hawk Central
IOWA CITY, Ia. — The pregame vibes will be electric and the postgame ceremony will be loud. Carver-Hawkeye Arena has prepared its best face for Sunday afternoon with a giant in the house.
More than anything, everyone wants to see Megan Gustafson’s wide smile again. Any reunion between Iowa women’s basketball and its program changer is a welcomed sight.
“I’m just excited to see Megan again,” Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder said days before Iowa retires Gustafson’s No. 10 and faces Michigan State. “We’ve FaceTimed her and talked to her via that, but I’m just excited to have her in the arena again. The whole ceremony part is just a formality to me. It’s a great honor for her, but for me it’s like — I get to see her again."
Iowa athletics director Gary Barta originally announced the number retirement decision back on April 24. The Michigan State date was confirmed last month. Part of the logistical challenge was finding a window in Gustafson’s overseas schedule that allowed her time to travel from Hungary to Iowa City.
That’s why Iowa fans, former teammates and coaches plan on soaking up every second Gustafson is here.
“I haven’t seen her since she left Iowa City (in April),” said senior Makenzie Meyer, a three-year teammate of Gustafson’s. “I’m just excited to see her and talk about her experiences. It’s going to be a really big crowd too, and we’re just excited to celebrate all she’s done for this program.”
The Hawkeyes’ most-heralded player transformed from a small-town Wisconsin girl into one of America’s most dominant college basketball players. Accolades from everywhere piled up during Gustafson’s Hawkeye years (2015-19). Retiring her No. 10 alongside Michelle Edwards' No. 30 was an easy decision.
No one covers the Hawkeyes like Hawk Central, the Register and the Press-Citizen. Subscribe today so you don't miss a moment.
Once the buzzer sounded on Gustafson’s collegiate career after Iowa’s Elite Eight loss to Baylor in the NCAA tournament, she began a circuitous professional journey. She was drafted by the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, cut by Dallas, then re-signed by the Wings between April 10 and June 13. Once settled, Gustafson averaged three points and 2.5 rebounds over 25 games.
When the WNBA season ended Sept. 8, it was off to Hungary to join NKE-Csata in the country’s top division. Gustafson will play in her 16th game there Saturday before heading to America. She’s averaging more recognizable figures — 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 74%.
“Megan’s a busy person,” sophomore Monika Czinano said, “so seeing her again is going to be awesome.”
Gustafson should like what she sees, too. The program she passed on to the likes of Czinano, Meyer, Kathleen Doyle and others isn’t slowing down. This was supposed to be Bluder’s transitional year. It’s been anything but for the nation’s No. 21 team and Big Ten Conference leader.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
- 1 of 265
- 2 of 265
- 3 of 265
- 4 of 265
- 5 of 265
- 6 of 265
- 7 of 265
- 8 of 265
- 9 of 265
- 10 of 265
- 11 of 265
- 12 of 265
- 13 of 265
- 14 of 265
- 15 of 265
- 16 of 265
- 17 of 265
- 18 of 265
- 19 of 265
- 20 of 265
- 21 of 265
- 22 of 265
- 23 of 265
- 24 of 265
- 25 of 265
- 26 of 265
- 27 of 265
- 28 of 265
- 29 of 265
- 30 of 265
- 31 of 265
- 32 of 265
- 33 of 265
- 34 of 265
- 35 of 265
- 36 of 265
- 37 of 265
- 38 of 265
- 39 of 265
- 40 of 265
- 41 of 265
- 42 of 265
- 43 of 265
- 44 of 265
- 45 of 265
- 46 of 265
- 47 of 265
- 48 of 265
- 49 of 265
- 50 of 265
- 51 of 265
- 52 of 265
- 53 of 265
- 54 of 265
- 55 of 265
- 56 of 265
- 57 of 265
- 58 of 265
- 59 of 265
- 60 of 265
- 61 of 265
- 62 of 265
- 63 of 265
- 64 of 265
- 65 of 265
- 66 of 265
- 67 of 265
- 68 of 265
- 69 of 265
- 70 of 265
- 71 of 265
- 72 of 265
- 73 of 265
- 74 of 265
- 75 of 265
- 76 of 265
- 77 of 265
- 78 of 265
- 79 of 265
- 80 of 265
- 81 of 265
- 82 of 265
- 83 of 265
- 84 of 265
- 85 of 265
- 86 of 265
- 87 of 265
- 88 of 265
- 89 of 265
- 90 of 265
- 91 of 265
- 92 of 265
- 93 of 265
- 94 of 265
- 95 of 265
- 96 of 265
- 97 of 265
- 98 of 265
- 99 of 265
- 100 of 265
- 101 of 265
- 102 of 265
- 103 of 265
- 104 of 265
- 105 of 265
- 106 of 265
- 107 of 265
- 108 of 265
- 109 of 265
- 110 of 265
- 111 of 265
- 112 of 265
- 113 of 265
- 114 of 265
- 115 of 265
- 116 of 265
- 117 of 265
- 118 of 265
- 119 of 265
- 120 of 265
- 121 of 265
- 122 of 265
- 123 of 265
- 124 of 265
- 125 of 265
- 126 of 265
- 127 of 265
- 128 of 265
- 129 of 265
- 130 of 265
- 131 of 265
- 132 of 265
- 133 of 265
- 134 of 265
- 135 of 265
- 136 of 265
- 137 of 265
- 138 of 265
- 139 of 265
- 140 of 265
- 141 of 265
- 142 of 265
- 143 of 265
- 144 of 265
- 145 of 265
- 146 of 265
- 147 of 265
- 148 of 265
- 149 of 265
- 150 of 265
- 151 of 265
- 152 of 265
- 153 of 265
- 154 of 265
- 155 of 265
- 156 of 265
- 157 of 265
- 158 of 265
- 159 of 265
- 160 of 265
- 161 of 265
- 162 of 265
- 163 of 265
- 164 of 265
- 165 of 265
- 166 of 265
- 167 of 265
- 168 of 265
- 169 of 265
- 170 of 265
- 171 of 265
- 172 of 265
- 173 of 265
- 174 of 265
- 175 of 265
- 176 of 265
- 177 of 265
- 178 of 265
- 179 of 265
- 180 of 265
- 181 of 265
- 182 of 265
- 183 of 265
- 184 of 265
- 185 of 265
- 186 of 265
- 187 of 265
- 188 of 265
- 189 of 265
- 190 of 265
- 191 of 265
- 192 of 265
- 193 of 265
- 194 of 265
- 195 of 265
- 196 of 265
- 197 of 265
- 198 of 265
- 199 of 265
- 200 of 265
- 201 of 265
- 202 of 265
- 203 of 265
- 204 of 265
- 205 of 265
- 206 of 265
- 207 of 265
- 208 of 265
- 209 of 265
- 210 of 265
- 211 of 265
- 212 of 265
- 213 of 265
- 214 of 265
- 215 of 265
- 216 of 265
- 217 of 265
- 218 of 265
- 219 of 265
- 220 of 265
- 221 of 265
- 222 of 265
- 223 of 265
- 224 of 265
- 225 of 265
- 226 of 265
- 227 of 265
- 228 of 265
- 229 of 265
- 230 of 265
- 231 of 265
- 232 of 265
- 233 of 265
- 234 of 265
- 235 of 265
- 236 of 265
- 237 of 265
- 238 of 265
- 239 of 265
- 240 of 265
- 241 of 265
- 242 of 265
- 243 of 265
- 244 of 265
- 245 of 265
- 246 of 265
- 247 of 265
- 248 of 265
- 249 of 265
- 250 of 265
- 251 of 265
- 252 of 265
- 253 of 265
- 254 of 265
- 255 of 265
- 256 of 265
- 257 of 265
- 258 of 265
- 259 of 265
- 260 of 265
- 261 of 265
- 262 of 265
- 263 of 265
- 264 of 265
- 265 of 265
The Hawkeyes (16-3, 7-1) can make it 12 of 13 wins, including eight straight, and 31 consecutive home victories, by toppling Michigan State (11-8, 4-4). With Gustafson’s ceremony set for after the game, this one is a de-facto must-win to avoid any awkward scenarios.
The Spartans, which have tumbled from ranked to barely breathing in about a month, should make for a cooperative counterpart.
“I think a lot of the team cohesion comes from how good of friends we are off the court too,” Czinano said. “We don’t have to live with each other, but all of us have a roommate who’s a basketball player.
“I think that just translates well into actual basketball, being able to give and take constructive criticism from people you consider family. It makes the game so much more fun. And when you’re having fun, you play better.”
Sound familiar? It should. Answers raving about team chemistry peppered countless interviews last year as Gustafson guided Iowa to 29 wins and a No. 8 national ranking. That family feel from the past and present will unite Sunday.
“She’s obviously a legend at Iowa,” Doyle said, “so it’s going to be awesome to be there with Megan.”
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments