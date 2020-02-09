CLOSE
Iowa women's basketball photos: Nebraska faces off against No. 20 Hawkeyes
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, left, and Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian, left, gets embraced by teammate Zion Sanders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) reacts after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano, second from left, huddles up with teammates Logan Cook, Amanda Ollinger, and Paula Valiño Ramos before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Pyrotechnics go off while Iowa players are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) looks to pass as Nebraska guard Nicea Eliely (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano drives to the basket as Nebraska forwards Isabelle Bourne, left, and Leigha Brown (32) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) makes a basket as Nebraska forward Ashtyn Veerbeek, left, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) drives to the basket as Nebraska center Kate Cain defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams talks with players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket as Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket as Nebraska guard Nicea Eliely (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) drives tot the basket against Nebraska center Kate Cain (31) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) battles Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) for a rebound as Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) and Nebraska center Kate Cain (31) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams walks out onto the court with players at a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) drives to the basket against Nebraska center Kate Cain (31) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Monika Czinano, middle, is embraced by teammates Kate Martin, Kathleen Doyle, Alexis Sevillian, and Makenzie Meyer after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger, center, celebrates with Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) gets a high-five from teammate Monika Czinano (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) points to teammate Kathleen Doyle (22) after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian, left, makes a 3-point basket as Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) passes to a teammate as Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder huddles up with players after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Nebraska, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Despite what happens down the final stretch, Iowa feels confident it will control winning time. The Hawkeyes did so once again to land a nice road win.

    Purdue made a push to climb within two early in the fourth quarter, only to see No. 20 Iowa run away with Sunday’s affair, 83-71, at Mackey Arena. It was a nice road rebound for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference), who fell flat in their last game away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    Owning a narrow 64-62 lead with 8:40 to play, Iowa answered with a methodical 16-2 run to put things away. Kathleen Doyle punctuated the surge with eight consecutive points — two free throws and two treys — for an 80-64 cushion with just under two minutes left.

    Nearly 80% of Iowa’s scoring came from three players — Doyle, Makenzie Meyer and Monika Czinano. Doyle and Meyer each went for 22 and got 20 from Czinano, who missed just one shot on 11 attempts. Doyle and Meyer anchored the parting push, while Meyer controlled the third. She had 12 points in that quarter en route to Iowa’s first double-digit lead of the day.

    Iowa’s defense answered the bell as well. Purdue (15-10, 6-7) went nearly eight minutes between field goals in the fourth. No one other than Kayana Traylor (21 points) had a significant outing.

    This win won’t pop on the resume or anything like that, but conference road wins still shouldn’t be taken lightly. Purdue was still a projected NCAA Tournament team as of this week.

    Iowa also stays pace atop the conference with Maryland, which toppled Rutgers by 29 moments before the Hawkeyes tipped. That sets up a huge showdown Thursday at XFINITY Center, as Iowa looks for another road conquest against the Terrapins.

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

