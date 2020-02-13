CLOSE Iowa coach Lisa Bluder breaks down the Hawkeyes' rematch vs. Maryland Hawk Central

It was a night to forget for the Iowa women's basketball team.

The Hawkeyes trekked into College Park, Maryland's XFINITY Center tied for first place and bubbling with confidence. They left with a blowout loss to the highest degree.

No. 10 Maryland controlled things from start to finish Thursday, routing No. 20 Iowa, 93-59, to take over the Big Ten lead with four games remaining. The outcome doesn't alter the trajectory of the Hawkeyes' strong season, but it certainly halts momentum Iowa had constructed in recent weeks.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

After dropping the first matchup in Iowa City on Jan. 9, Maryland wasn't having it in the rematch. The Terrapins (21-4, 12-2 Big Ten Conference) owned a 24-15 lead after a quarter, then pulled away emphatically before the break. Iowa had only nine second-quarter points and trailed by 25 at the break.

The second half was a formality. Iowa (20-5, 11-3) couldn't wait to get out of town.

Maryland put five in double figures: Kaila Charles (21 points), Shakira Austin (20), Ashley Owusu (17), Stephanie Jones (16), Ashley Owusu (15) and Taylor Mikesell (12). The Terrapins shot 56%, racked up 15 steals and forced 27 Iowa turnovers.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, never got going, offensively. Iowa got 15 from Monika Czinano and 10 from Kathleen Doyle, who went 4-for-16 shooting and 1-for-6 from deep. No other Hawkeye had more than seven points.

Iowa has a few days to regroup before hosting Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes haven't been beaten like this since Northern Iowa ran them out of the gym in game No. 3 this season. Iowa will have to flush this one immediately.

