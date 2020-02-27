CLOSE
Iowa women's basketball senior night photos: No. 20 Hawkeyes host Minnesota
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) share a moment as they walk off the court on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) share a moment as they walk off the court on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) high-fives teammate Tomi Taiwo, far right, heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) high-fives teammate Tomi Taiwo, far right, heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket as Minnesota's Klarke Sconiers (25) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket as Minnesota's Klarke Sconiers (25) reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) makes a basket as Minnesota's Gadiva Hubbard, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) makes a basket as Minnesota's Gadiva Hubbard, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket as Minnesota's Taiye Bello (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket as Minnesota's Taiye Bello (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket as Minnesota's Taiye Bello (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket as Minnesota's Taiye Bello (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) and Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) go up for a rebound against Minnesota's Taiye Bello (5) and Gadiva Hubbard (34) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) and Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) go up for a rebound against Minnesota's Taiye Bello (5) and Gadiva Hubbard (34) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota's Taiye Bello (5) flexes while celebrating with teammates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota's Taiye Bello (5) flexes while celebrating with teammates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players celebrate a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players celebrate a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a 3-point basket as Minnesota's Gadiva Hubbard (34) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a 3-point basket as Minnesota's Gadiva Hubbard (34) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) drives to the basket against Minnesota's Masha Adashchyk (23) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) drives to the basket against Minnesota's Masha Adashchyk (23) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) high-fives teammates, including her sister Megan Meyer, second from right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) high-fives teammates, including her sister Megan Meyer, second from right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts to a call during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket as Minneosta's Taiye Bello (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) makes a basket as Minneosta's Taiye Bello (5) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) makes a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) makes a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) checks in to the game for Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) checks in to the game for Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) goes to hug Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) goes to hug Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shares a moment with Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shares a moment with Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Zion Sanders, second from right, embraces teammate Alexis Sevillian (5) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Zion Sanders, second from right, embraces teammate Alexis Sevillian (5) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) cheers on teammates on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) cheers on teammates on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) shares a laugh with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) shares a laugh with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) is introduced on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) is introduced on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks to fans on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks to fans on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players, from left, Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer, Amanda Ollinge, and Paula Vali–o Ramos are acknowledged on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer, Amanda Ollinge, and Paula Vali–o Ramos are acknowledged on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks to fans on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks to fans on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players, from left, Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer, Amanda Ollinge, and Paula Vali–o Ramos are acknowledged on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer, Amanda Ollinge, and Paula Vali–o Ramos are acknowledged on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players, Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, Amanda Ollinge, and Paula Vali–o Ramos pose for a photo on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, Amanda Ollinge, and Paula Vali–o Ramos pose for a photo on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa teammates embrace the graduating class on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa teammates embrace the graduating class on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) share a moment as they walk off the court on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) share a moment as they walk off the court on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) share a moment as they walk off the court on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) and Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) share a moment as they walk off the court on senior night after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa center Monika Czinano talks with reporters after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Monika Czinano talks with reporters after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle talks with reporters after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle talks with reporters after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer, left, smiles while answering a question with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, center and teammate Kathleen Doyle after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer, left, smiles while answering a question with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, center and teammate Kathleen Doyle after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players, from left, Monika Czinano, Makenzie Meyer, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Kathleen Doyle respond to questions after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Monika Czinano, Makenzie Meyer, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Kathleen Doyle respond to questions after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    IOWA CITY, Ia. — In Iowa’s ideal world, Thursday evening’s game would’ve unfolded drama-free — another Carver-Hawkeye Arena blowout that seamlessly transitioned into the senior-night ceremony.

    Iowa eventually got there, but not before pesky Minnesota gave its best effort in ruining the Hawkeyes’ home prestige on numerous fronts. No. 20 Iowa had to finish with a strong fourth quarter, emerging with a 90-82 victory to extend its home winning streak to 36. That's now two straight regular seasons without a home defeat. 

    "That's an amazing accomplishment," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, "and we wanted to do that. Obviously, we want to win every game we play, but we also want to make our home fans proud of our performance."    

    Still, this isn’t the first time Minnesota — which sits 11th in the Big Ten Conference — has punched above its weight class at Iowa’s expense. The Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) led for all of eight seconds when they met in Minneapolis on Jan. 16. Iowa was lucky to leave with a 76-75 backdoor escape.

    Thursday night didn’t follow the same blueprint, yet there the Gophers (15-13, 5-12) were, hanging around longer than most Carver-Hawkeye Arena visitors do. Iowa’s lead, which had been as large as 15 in the third quarter, stood at three with three minutes remaining. A different team in a different venue may have wilted under the mounting pressure.

    Not this group, on this night. 

    Monika Czinano responded with four easy points, sandwiched around a Minnesota shot clock violation and an Alexis Sevillian layup. An 80-77 advantage suddenly had a bit of cushion at 86-79 with 1:11 remaining. A few defensive stops and solid free-throw work was enough to squash an upset attempt.

    "That's the Big Ten for you," senior Kathleen Doyle said. "Everyone is going to scratch and claw for 40 minutes, and you have to be on your A game at all times. When we weren't on our A games, they were capitalizing on it and coming back and making runs.

    "That's kind of how it goes, and we just have to stay together as a team and withstand those runs, which we did a good job of."     

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like Hawk Central, the Register and the Press-Citizen. Subscribe today so you don't miss a moment.​​​​​​​

    Czinano and senior Makenzie Meyer each poured in 24 points to lead the Hawkeyes. Czinano went 12-for-16 and added six rebounds. Meyer splashed six treys on nine attempts. Those two picked up the slack for Doyle, who shot 3-for-11 amid reaching 1,500 career points. McKenna Warnock and Sevillian each added 11.

    It seemed Iowa had order restored in the third quarter after Minnesota briefly took a 47-46 lead shortly after halftime. Doyle, Warnock, Czinano and Meyer buoyed the scoring charge, while Iowa’s defense limited Minnesota to four field goals over the quarter’s final eight minutes. An 11-point lead entering the final period appeared to be enough.

    And it was, to an extent. The Gophers never took the lead late, but a handful of fourth-quarter treys kept it close.

    Ultimately, though, the night ended the way Iowa wanted it to — even if it took longer than anticipated.

    "This is a game I'll definitely always remember," Meyer said. "Just a great way to go out my senior year in front of so many amazing fans." 

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE