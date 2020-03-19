CLOSE Kathleen Doyle reflects on her Iowa career ahead of senior night. Hawk Central

Kathleen Doyle's Iowa career may have ended abruptly, but the Hawkeyes senior continues piling up the accolades.

Doyle was named a third-team all-American by the Associated Press Thursday, further cementing her status as one of the best guards in the country. She adds that honor to being the Big Ten player of the year, an academic all-American, a Wade Trophy watch list participant and an Ann Meyers Drysdale finalist for the nation's best shooting guard.

Doyle is one of seven Hawkeyes to earn AP all-American distinction. Four Hawkeyes have been named honorable mentions. Doyle and Sam Logic earned third team recognition. And Megan Gustafson was named to the first team.

Doyle finished the season ranking in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544) and 49th in points per game (18.1).

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.