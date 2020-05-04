CLOSE

Buy Photo A Tigerhawk logo on an entrance gate is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that all organized team activities will remain suspended until June 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A reevaluation will then come at that time.

"The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic," the release read. "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

This move comes after the Big Ten has already canceled winter championships and all spring sports, as well as put a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The June 1 reevaulation date lines up with what University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld told the Iowa Board of Regents last week, when asked for a timeline on football's likeliness this fall.

“We’re ever so hopeful that this virus will be behind us at that point and we’ll be able to get back into what we normally do,” Harreld said. “I’m sure our coaches would love a lot more time so they can make them winners, but the key issue here is safety."

