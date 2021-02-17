Iowa baseball: Hawkeyes finally have their 2021 schedule

IOWA CITY, Ia. — After endless uncertainty surrounding how the Big Ten Conference would approach the upcoming baseball season, Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes finally have their 2021 schedule.

Iowa is scheduled to play 44 Big Ten games with no non-conference action, beginning with two weekends of neutral-site action in Round Rock, Texas. The Hawkeyes will open with a four-game series against Michigan (March 5-7), followed by four games against Nebraska and Ohio State (March 12-14).

Iowa's home-opening series is scheduled for March 19-21 versus Nebraska. In addition, the Hawkeyes are slated to host Minnesota for three (April 9-11), Maryland and Northwestern for four total games in the same weekend (April 23-25), Penn State (May 7-9) and Illinois (May 14-16). An Iowa spokesperson said Wednesday that as of now, no fans will be allowed at Duane Banks Field this season.

Iowa will end the regular season at Michigan State (May 28-30). There will be no Big Ten Tournament in 2021, with the regular-season champion earning the conference automatic bid.

The Hawkeyes went 10-5 in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic axed the rest of season. They'll have to wait a little longer for resumption than most of college baseball — which begins the 2021 campaign in earnest this coming weekend — but a released schedule at least temporarily quashes some of the unknowns.

Iowa's 2021 baseball schedule

March 5-7: vs. Michigan (4 games in RR)

vs. Michigan (4 games in RR) March 12-14: vs. Nebraska (2 games in RR), vs. Ohio State (2 games in RR)

vs. Nebraska (2 games in RR), vs. Ohio State (2 games in RR) March 19-21: vs. Nebraska (home-opening series)

vs. Nebraska (home-opening series) March 26-28: at Ohio State (2 games), vs. Maryland (2 games also in Columbus)

at Ohio State (2 games), vs. Maryland (2 games also in Columbus) April 2-4: at Purdue (3 games)

at Purdue (3 games) April 9-11: vs. Minnesota (3 games)

vs. Minnesota (3 games) April 16-18: at Rutgers (4 games)

at Rutgers (4 games) April 23-25: vs. Maryland (2 games), vs. Northwestern (2 games)

vs. Maryland (2 games), vs. Northwestern (2 games) April 30-May 2: at Indiana (3 games)

at Indiana (3 games) May 7-9: vs. Penn State (3 games)

vs. Penn State (3 games) May 14-16: vs. Illinois (3 games)

vs. Illinois (3 games) May 21-23: at Northwestern (3 games)

at Northwestern (3 games) May 28-30: at Michigan State (3 games)

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.