Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeyes rout No. 12 Michigan after COVID-19 delay

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Unless Iowa or Michigan did something extraordinarily riveting, the top headline out of Thursday's matchup was always going to be the five-hour COVID-related delay that ensued pregame.

Well, the Hawkeyes did.

Iowa's best all-around performance of the season was more than worth the wait, as the Hawkeyes finally conquered the ranked beast that's plagued them all year with another downtown barrage. The productive formula generated an 89-67 Iowa win over No. 12 Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It was a signature win the Hawkeyes desperately needed.

There was no telling what kind of basketball would unfold given the day's circumstances. Iowa (13-7, 9-7 Big Ten Conference) initially came out for warmups about 45 minutes prior to the originally scheduled 3:30 p.m. tip before cutting things short and retreating to the locker room. Michigan (13-3, 8-3) never came out for warmups. As afternoon morphed into evening with chatter of a delay or postponement swirling, an 8:30 p.m. start time was finally announced.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder later confirmed it was forward Logan Cook who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"We had went through the rapid antigen testing with all of our players, as we're supposed to according to Big Ten protocol," Bluder explained. "Everybody came back negative in our entire travel party. Michigan asked that we all (take) PCR (tests, which are more accurate) before they would play the game.

"So we ended up doing it. We were set to play at 3:30 p.m., but we all ran over (to our testing site at the University of Iowa Recreation Building) and got our PCR tests. All of them came back negative. So we were just following Big Ten protocol the entire time. Really it came down to Michigan making a request of us, and we followed through with the request."

Once a start time was confirmed, that's all Iowa needed to pounce..

After draining 17 treys in Monday's 111-93 loss at Maryland, the Hawkeyes picked up right where they left off in constructing a 15-point, first-quarter lead. That cushion ballooned to 23 before Michigan made its first push — an 11-0 run to climb back in. Could Iowa stabilize things in time to avoid wasting its first-half rout?

Yes. Quite nicely, actually.

The Hawkeyes scored nine of the second quarter's final 11 points — punctuated by two Kate Martin treys — the second of which beat the first-half horn by a tenth of a second at most.

A 49-30 halftime advantage seemed sturdy enough. A 14-5 Iowa run to start the third quarter, buoyed by four treys from three different Hawkeyes, eliminated any scoreboard drama down the stretch. The only suspense left was how high up this performance would be in the Iowa record books.

Iowa toyed with setting the program and Carver-Hawkeye Arena records (men's or women's) for 3-pointers in a game, both of which were 19. The Hawkeyes had to settle for a 16-for-27 downtown outing — but the distribution itself was enough to make Lisa Bluder smile.

Six Hawkeyes connected from deep, spearheaded again by a riveting Caitlin Clark stat line (27 points on 7-for-12 3-point shooting). Martin added another to her end-of-half flurry for 15 points on three treys. McKenna Warnock, Megan Meyer, Gabbie Marshall and Tomi Taiwo got in on the downtown fun as well.

While the marathon day made it difficult to contextualize this performance beyond Thursday's vacuum, this was a pivotal and needed signature win for Iowa. The Hawkeyes hadn't had a Quadrant 1 victory since New Year's Eve against Rutgers, and opportunities for another were dwindling as the season closes.

Although Iowa wasn't really near the NCAA Tournament bubble, this outing gives the Hawkeyes a quality bullet point on a postseason resume that best featured zero bad losses. Shutting down a potent Michigan team should give Iowa a jolt of confidence with the postseason looming.

Even if the Hawkeyes had to wait a little longer to celebrate.

