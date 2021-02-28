Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeyes pull away for road win at Wisconsin

A bit of upset hangover lingered over Iowa Sunday afternoon. But the Hawkeyes eventually flexed their muscles down the stretch to avoid any significant drama.

Iowa continued its women's basketball ownership of Wisconsin, beating the Badgers for a 24th consecutive time, 84-70, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. After Thursday's riveting upset over No. 12 Michigan, the Hawkeyes (14-7, 10-7 Big Ten Conference) avoided handing that momentum right back.

It had been nearly three months between Wisconsin matchups — the first one coming in the Hawkeyes' third game way back on Dec. 5. But the Iowa dominance was all the same. After some early seesawing action that saw the Badgers lead by as many as eight points, Iowa put its foot down with quality second and third quarters to grab control.

A Caitlin Clark trey beat the second-quarter horn to give Iowa its first double-digit lead — 40-30 at the break. An 18-5 surge over the third quarter's back half supplied the Hawkeyes with enough cushion to withstand some late Wisconsin sparks. The Badgers climbed within 10 but no closer in the fourth.

Iowa put four of five starters in double figures. Gabbie Marshall led the way with 19 points on 5-for-6 from deep. Monika Czinano continued her clinic on efficiency with 18 points on three missed shots. McKenna Warnock rebounded from a tough offensive night against Michigan with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

And all Clark did was continue her special season, breaking the program's freshman season assist record (149) en route to her seventh double-double this year. Clark hit only four shots from the field but finished with 18 points and 14 assists.

Iowa churned out another solid defensive showing as well. Wisconsin had tough shooting numbers across the board — 34.7% from the field, 26.3% from deep — as the Hawkeyes surrendered 70 or fewer points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Iowa now enters its final week of action before the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes travel to No. 11 Indiana on Wednesday and host Nebraska on Saturday

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.