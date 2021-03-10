Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeye stars fuel Big Ten Tournament win over Purdue

On a day where the higher seeds started the Big Ten Tournament by taking care of business, Iowa didn't want to stand out as the lone upset victim. The Hawkeyes avoided bad losses in the regular season, and now wasn't the time to change.

Iowa, after briefly flirting with disaster, regrouped in time.

The No. 6 seed Hawkeyes sidestepped a stunning upset against 11th-seeded Purdue, 83-72, Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The win propels Iowa into the Thursday's quarterfinal against No. 3 seed Rutgers at approximately 8:30 p.m. (CT).

After watching Nebraska, Northwestern and Michigan State mostly cruise against the league's bottom dwellers earlier in the day, Iowa (16-8) got a stronger effort from Purdue (7-16) despite its late-season sputters. It was almost a carbon copy of the Jan. 18 meeting.

Iowa spent three quarters unsuccessfully shaking Purdue before the Boilermakers finally broke through and pulled ahead in the fourth. Wednesday, it was three separate one-point leads the last one coming at 61-60 with 7:37 remaining. A less daunting task than the first matchup — where Iowa trailed by six with five minutes left — but to see Purdue hanging tough had to look familiar.

Iowa's stars took their cues late to dominate. As Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark capped off massive scoring nights that developed in different ways, the all-Big Ten duo accounted for 23 of Iowa's 27 fourth-quarter points — including 12 straight at one point.

A 9-0 sprint followed Purdue's final lead. A second 12-4 run began with just over five minutes left and put the game away. The Hawkeyes' cushion grew to as much as 14 with 2:46 left before settling at 11.

Czinano had a steady stream of dominance from the opening tip. The junior center went 16-for-18 shooting en route to a career-high scoring effort. Whenever the Hawkeyes needed a guaranteed bucket, Czinano was the answer. Her reliability allowed Clark time to warm up in her postseason debut.

The Iowa freshman nearly had a scoreless first quarter until draining a trey at the horn. Clark's 8-for-21 shooting line isn't sterling by any means, but she found other ways to facilitate Iowa's attack. Seven rebounds, nine assists and 9-for-11 at the line more than made up for a night when shots weren't swishing.

Now Iowa gets another shot at the Scarlet Knights, which it beat on New Year's Eve in Iowa City. The other game scheduled at Rutgers was postponed and never made up.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.