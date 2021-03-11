Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeyes roll past Rutgers into Big Ten Tournament semifinals

If only Lisa Bluder could get Thursday's performance every night from her Iowa team.

Timely treys, stifling defense, breakout performances. The Hawkeyes' quarterfinal showing at the Big Ten women's basketball tournament couldn't get much better.

Gabbie Marshall's career-high scoring night was the lead Iowa headline in a game full of them. The No. 6 seed Hawkeyes overwhelmed third-seeded Rutgers from the jump en route to a 73-62 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With the win, Iowa advanced to Friday's semifinal against No. 7 seed Michigan State — which also pulled a quarterfinal upset over No. 2 seed Indiana.

After a clunky postseason opener, Iowa showed early it had more to offer in Indianapolis. It was relentless defense and plenty of Marshall out of the gates, as the sharpshooting guard outscored Rutgers in the first quarter by herself.

Marshall finished with 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including 7-for-11 from deep. As Iowa's defense strengthened, Marshall's downtown prowess kept the Hawkeyes comfortably in front. In the second and third quarters, Iowa led by double figures for all but 42 seconds. Marshall had 22 points at intermission. Rutgers had 25.

The Iowa stars joined the party too. Monika Czinano followed up Wednesday's 38-point outing with 20 points on 10-for-15 shooting. And despite handing the 3-point reins to Marshall for a night, Caitlin Clark finished with 21 points and a game-high 10 assists.

Rutgers, for all its success this season, never mounted a serious charge. The Scarlet Knights got within eight once in the fourth quarter. Twenty-six points from Diamond Johnson and another 20 from Arella Guirantes hardly made a difference.

Now Iowa can really turn some heads. With Michigan State's upset, the Hawkeyes have a clearer path to Saturday's title game with Indiana out of the way. Friday's semifinal tips at approximately 4:30 p.m. on FS2.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.