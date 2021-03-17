Iowa women's basketball: Caitlin Clark named AP second-team all-American

The awards and accolades are still coming for Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark.

The freshman standout was named an Associated Press second-team all-American Wednesday, further cementing her status as one of the best women's basketball players in the country. Clark has already been named Big Ten freshman of the year and was a candidate for conference player of the year.

It's been an incredible first season in Iowa City. Clark leads the nation in total points (720), points per game (26.7), total assists (195) and 3-pointers made (103). She ranks second in assists per game (7.2) and 3-pointers per game (3.81), seventh in free-throws made (141), 29th in free-throw percentage (86) and 38th in 3-point percentage (40.6).

Clark was a unanimous first team all-Big Ten and Big Ten all-freshman team selection. She was named a member of the Big Ten all-tournament team as well. Clark is also a Naismith player of the year semifinalist, a Nancy Lieberman point guard of the year finalist, and a Dawn Staley late-season finalist.

Iowa earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 12 seed Central Michigan at 11 a.m. (CT) Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.