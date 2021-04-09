Iowa baseball: With fans back at Duane Banks Field, Hawkeyes crush Minnesota in series opener

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The standard for "baseball weather" in Iowa is a low one, especially when the general public has been shut out of Duane Banks Field for more than a calendar year. Low 50s with a nagging wind would do just fine on this day.

It was on Iowa to deliver a worthy performance. One massive wallop from Peyton Williams was more than enough.

The Hawkeyes finally broke free from a mound duel with a six-run fifth-inning, capped by Williams' emphatic grand slam deep into the midwestern night. Iowa rode that wave to a 7-1 win Friday that pushed the Hawkeyes (10-9) over .500 for the first time in 2021.

With its first bit of postseason chatter surfacing this week — Iowa was the first team out in D1Baseball's latest NCAA Tournament projection — Rick Heller's squad certainly didn't want a dud to start a winnable weekend. A Minnesota team sporting an unsightly RPI (258) could wreck the Hawkeyes' momentum in a hurry.

The Gophers (4-15) stayed locked on Iowa's hip for four-plus innings, holding the Hawkeyes hitless while stringing together scoring chances on the other end. Williams put a stop to that.

With two runs already in via Matthew Sosa's RBI groundout and Brendan Sher's sacrifice fly, Williams settled in looking to make Minnesota miscues count. Two hit batsman and a walk loaded the bases. The burly basher from Johnston salivated as a 1-1 hanging changeup sailed over the plate.

A quality bat flip and jubilatory jog immediately followed. Iowa suddenly had a six-run inning on just two hits.

More than enough to make the strong mound work stick. There wasn't much power behind most of Minnesota's nine hits off Trenton Wallace, who surrendered a bunt single, multiple infield knocks and a few outfield bloops in another strong outing. The southpaw anchor made up for the tough luck by repeatedly navigating out of trouble.

The Golden Gophers put two in scoring position in the first, only for Wallace to end the threat with a key strikeout. He did the same when Minnesota found two more baserunners in the next frame. Similar threats in the fifth and sixth were halted with inning-ending punch outs.

Wallace finished with six scoreless innings, limiting Minnesota to 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position en route to stranding 10 on base. The Davenport Assumption product dropped his Big Ten-best ERA to a measly 1.87.

With two afternoon starts on deck Saturday and Sunday, the Hawkeyes will look to keep surging this weekend after a riveting open.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.