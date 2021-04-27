Iowa women's soccer continues postseason run with NCAA Tournament win over Campbell

The Iowa women's soccer team's magical postseason run hit another gear Tuesday.

An early goal propelled the Hawkeyes to a 1-0 win over Campbell in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The win came on the Camels' home turf at Eakes Athletics Complex in Buies Creek, North Carolina. Iowa advances to Friday's second round at the same location, where the Hawkeyes (7-8-1) will face No. 3 UCLA (12-1-2) at 2 p.m. CT.

After surging to a stunning Big Ten Tournament title as the No. 12 seed, Iowa didn't wait around to make more noise. The Hawkeyes took their 1-0 lead in the fourth minute on a goal credited to Sara Wheaton, who corralled a corner kick and rocketed one into the box. The ball ricocheted off Campbell defender Laney Peabody and in for some instant fireworks.

The remaining time was spent relentlessly defending. A Campbell team with its home fans cheering mustered just four shots on goal. Backed by more quality goaltending from freshman Macy Enneking, the Hawkeyes ran their clean-sheet streak to four.

An Iowa season that was once destined for disappointment has been revived in the most dramatic of ways. The Hawkeyes now advance to face a daunting UCLA team that hasn't lost since March 26.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.