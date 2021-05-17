Iowa women's basketball standout Caitlin Clark selected to USA Women's U19 World Cup Team

Caitlin Clark is back in USA colors, looking for another gold medal.

The Iowa women's basketball standout was one of nine athletes named to the 2021 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team, the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee announced late Sunday night. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens born on or after Jan. 1, 2002.

Clark will be going for her third gold medal overall. She is the only athlete to return from the 2019 USA U19 team, which won a gold medal in Japan. Clark's first came on the 2017 USA U16 team, where she was teammates with UConn commit Azzi Fudd. The two will now re-unite on the current squad.

Joining Clark and Fudd on the 2021 roster were Lauren Betts (a Stanford 2022 commit), Sonia Citron (incoming Notre Dame freshman), Sania Feagin (incoming South Carolina freshman), Diamond Johnson (North Carolina State), Te-hina Paopao (Oregon), Jewel Spear (Wake Forest) and Payton Verhulst (incoming Louisville freshman).

The other finalists include Angel Reese (Maryland), Lauren Ware (Arizona), Maddy Westbeld (Notre Dame) and Jersey Wolfenbarger (incoming Arkansas freshman).

The 12-person roster will compete at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary. USA will face Italy on Aug. 7, Australia on Aug. 8 and Egypt on Aug. 10. Times will be announced by FIBA at a later date.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.