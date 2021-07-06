Roy Marble, Ed Podolak highlight Iowa athletics' 2021 Hall of Fame class

The National Iowa Varsity Club and the Iowa athletics department announced the university's 2021 Hall of Fame class Tuesday, most notably featuring former basketball star Roy Marble and current broadcaster Ed Podolak.

Marble and Podolak join Dan Bachman, Kari Hamel, Kristi Hanks, Frank “Kinney” Holbrook, Kristen Holmes, Fred Mims, Diane Nukuri and Brad Penrith as 2021 inductees. The 10-person class will be inducted into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 3 — the evening prior to Iowa football's season-opener against Indiana.

Marble was a three-time all-Big Ten honoree and ranks second in program history in career points, scoring 2,116 from 1986-89. He was recently passed in that department by reigning national player of the year Luka Garza, which resurfaced controversy surrounding Iowa's effort in recognizing Marble. Garza's number will be retired, while Marble's is not.

Podolak (1966-68) was named first-team all-Big Ten and team MVP in 1968. He ranks in the top 20 in school history in career rushing yards, passing yards and total offense. In 1968, he set a then-school and Big Ten record, rushing for 286 yards on 17 attempts against Northwestern. He has been a radio commentator for Iowa football since 1982.

Bachman (1982-86) was a three-time all-American and seven-time Big Ten champion in men's gymnastics. He led Iowa to the 1986 Big Ten team title, winning gold in all-around, floor exercise and parallel bars. Hamel (1985-89) led Iowa volleyball to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 1989 and was named to the Big Ten 1980s All-Decade Team in 1992.

Hanks (1999-2002) was a three-time all-American from 1999-2001, earning first-team honors in 2001 while leading Iowa softball to the College World Series. She was named Big Ten pitcher of the year in 2001. Holbrook (1895-97) was the first Black athlete to compete for the University of Iowa and the first Black college athlete in the state's history. He was a football letterwinner in 1895 and 1896 and a track and field letterwinner from 1896-97.

Holmes (1992-96) was a two-time first-team all-American and four-time all-Big Ten honoree. She was named the Big Ten MVP in 1996, helping Iowa field hockey win its second straight Big Ten regular-season championship.

Mims was an Iowa athletics administrator for 38 years, leading Iowa’s student services and compliance departments for more than two decades. Mims joined the Iowa staff in 1977 and held the title of associate athletics director for 25 years before retiring in 2015. Prior to that, Mims was a two-sport letterwinner in both basketball and baseball. He was a two-time first-team all-Big Ten selection in baseball, leading Iowa to a Big Ten title and College World Series berth in 1972.

Nukuri (2006-08) was a three-time all-American and two-time Big Ten champion, winning the 2007 cross country title and the 2008 track and field 5,000 meters. She was named Big Ten cross country athlete of the year in 2007.

Penrith (1984-88) won the 126-pound NCAA championship in 1986, leading Iowa wrestling to its record-tying ninth straight team title. Penrith was a three-time all-American and three-time Big Ten champion, winning honors and titles from 1986-88. He was named Big Ten wrestler of the year in 1986.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.