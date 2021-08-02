Iowa women's basketball secures first 2024 commit in Solon's Callie Levin

In landing its first 2024 commit, the Iowa women's basketball team didn't have to go far.

Callie Levin, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Solon, committed to the Hawkeyes Monday night via Twitter. She had picked up a slew of interest despite little recruiting time, having chose Iowa over offers from Marquette, Purdue, Utah, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Drake and others.

"I'm super pumped to announce that I will following in my parents' footsteps and continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa," Levin wrote in her announcement. "A big thanks to my parents/family for your endless support and unconditional love, to all my coaches along the way, especially to my dad who coached me since 2nd grade.

"To my Solon coaches and All-Iowa Attack coaches for continuing to push me to be the best player I can be. Also, to my teammates for supporting me and challenging me to keep getting better, especially to my sister MaKinley for always being there for me on and off the court. Lastly, thanks to Coach Bluder and staff for taking a chance on me. I'm so grateful for this opportunity. GO HAWKS!"

Solon leaned heavily on Levin throughout her freshman season. She averaged 19 points, five rebounds, 3.7 assists and four steals while shooting 47% from the field and 31% from deep. Those numbers helped propel the Spartans to a 17-6 record with an appearance in the Class 3A regional final.

Success has been flowing on the AAU circuit as well. She shined for the All-Iowa Attack's 10th grade Elite team this summer, racking up a slew of offers in a short amount of time. After garnering offers from Drake, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and other during last high school season, Levin picked up an Iowa offer on June 10. Fellow Big Ten schools followed suit soon after.

Lisa Bluder's staff has landed plenty of coveted prospects from the All-Iowa Attack program, which won a Nike National Championship with Levin helping out plenty. Other recent Attack players turned Hawkeyes include Caitlin Clark, Shateah Wetering and Sydney Affolter

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.