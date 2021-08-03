Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeyes to play at Duke in 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Iowa women's basketball team is hitting the road for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Hawkeyes will play at Duke and legendry Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 2, the leagues announced Tuesday afternoon. Tip time and television info will be released at a late date.

It's an intriguing matchup for a number of reasons. One, what should be a preseason top-15 Iowa squad will get a chance at a quality road win. Two, the Blue Devils are a bit of an unknown right now, having played just four games last season before opting out amid COVID-19 concerns.

Duke and Iowa have met just one other time. The Blue Devils picked up a 71-47 win over the Hawkeyes on Dec. 4, 2008. That game was also in Cameron Indoor Stadium as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

More:Iowa women's basketball secures first 2024 commit in Solon's Callie Levin

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.