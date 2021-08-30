Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeyes release 2021 non-conference schedule

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Ahead of round two with Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball, the Hawkeyes have released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

Iowa will play one exhibition game, six home games, three away games and two-neutral site games in the non-conference. After a Nov. 4 exhibition against Truman State, the Hawkeyes will begin the regular season Nov. 9 against New Hampshire.

Other key non-conference games include Nov. 14 at Northern Iowa, Nov. 21 versus Drake, Dec. 2 at Duke and Dec. 8 at Iowa State. Below is the entire non-conference schedule. Times and viewing options will be announced at a later date.

Iowa went 20-10 last season and advanced to the Sweet 16. They return all five starters: Clark, Monika Czinano, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and McKenna Warnock.

2021 Iowa women's basketball non-conference schedule

Nov. 4 — vs. Truman State (exhibition)

Nov. 9 — vs. New Hampshire

Nov. 11 — vs. Samford

Nov. 14 — at Northern Iowa

Nov. 17 — vs. Southern University

Nov. 21 — vs. Drake

Nov. 25 — vs. Seton Hall (Cancun Challenge, Riviera Maya, Mexico)

Nov. 26 — vs. USC (Cancun Challenge, Riviera Maya, Mexico)

Dec. 2 — at Duke (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 8 — at Iowa State

Dec. 18 — vs. Central Florida

Dec. 21 — vs. IUPUI

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.