Iowa women's basketball schedule features tough finishing stretch in Big Ten play
IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa women's basketball has released its full 2021-22 schedule.
The Hawkeyes' finishing stretch in the Big Ten slate stands out the most.
It's what was highlighted on Big Ten Network's schedule reveal show when Iowa's slate came up on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes return every starter, boast a national player of the year candidate in Caitlin Clark and should be in the top-10 range when preseason polls are revealed.
The tough stretch starts in February. In that month, the Hawkeyes will play at Michigan (Feb. 6), host Maryland (Feb. 14), go to Indiana (Feb. 20), travel to Rutgers (Feb. 24) and host Michigan (Feb. 27). All four of those opponents earned a No. 6 seed or better in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and are expected to be solid again this year.
Games against Northern Iowa (Nov. 14), Drake (Nov. 21), Seton Hall (Nov. 25) and Duke (Nov. 26) headline the nonconference portion of the schedule.
A look at the Iowa women's basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season
Nov. 4: vs. Truman State (exhibition)
Nov. 9: vs. New Hampshire
Nov. 11: vs. Samford
Nov. 14: at Northern Iowa
Nov. 17: vs. Southern University
Nov. 21: vs. Drake
Nov. 25: vs. Seton Hall (Cancun Challenge, Riviera Maya, Mexico)
Nov. 26: vs. USC (Cancun Challenge, Riviera Maya, Mexico)
Dec. 2: at Duke (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 5: Michigan State
Dec. 8: at Iowa State
Dec. 18: vs. Central Florida
Dec. 21: vs. IUPUI
Dec. 30: at Penn State
Jan. 2: Illinois
Jan. 6: Northwestern
Jan. 9: at Nebraska
Jan. 13: at Purdue
Jan. 16: Nebraska
Jan. 20: at Minnesota
Jan. 23: Indiana
Jan. 27: at Northwestern
Jan. 31: Ohio State
Feb. 3: at Wisconsin
Feb. 6: at Michigan
Feb. 10: Minnesota
Feb. 14: Maryland
Feb. 20: at Indiana
Feb. 24: at Rutgers
Feb. 27: Michigan
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.