Iowa women's basketball: Caitlin Clark named AP first-team preseason all-American

Countless accolades will roll in for Caitlin Clark during this upcoming sophomore season. The Iowa women's basketball standout has already started.

Clark was named a preseason first-team all-American by the Associated Press Tuesday, becoming the first player in school history to earn such a designation. The former Dowling Catholic star was also named an all-Big Ten preseason selection and Big Ten preseason player of the year by the league's coaches. Teammate Monika Czinano joined Clark on the first team

Joining Clark on the AP preseason all-American team is Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.

During her freshman campaign, Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game across 30 contests. She led the nation in total assists (214), total points (799), points per game (26.6), field goals made (266) and 3-pointers made (116), while ranking second in assists per game (7.1) and 3-pointers per game (3.87).

Big expectations are ahead for Clark and the Hawkeyes. Iowa is ranked ninth in the AP's preseason women's basketball poll, and was picked to finish third in the Big Ten by league coaches and media.

The Hawkeyes host Truman State in a Nov. 4 exhibition game before beginning the regular season Nov. 9 versus New Hampshire.

More:Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeyes lose center Sharon Goodman to torn ACL

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.