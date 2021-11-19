Iowa women's basketball cancels Drake game, Cancun Challenge trip after positive COVID test

A crushing blow arrived late Friday night for the Iowa women's basketball team with news of a positive COVID test within the program.

As a result, the Hawkeyes' Sunday game against Drake and next week's trip to the Cancun Challenge have been cancelled. Iowa announced the news less than 48 hours before Sunday's scheduled tip against the Bulldogs.

"We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in a school release. “Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive.

"We will continue to follow the guidance of our medical staff and look forward to returning to the court.”

More:Iowa women's basketball: No. 11 Hawkeyes push past Southern, 87-67

After facing Drake, the Hawkeyes were scheduled to face Seton Hall on Thursday and USC on Friday in Cancun. As for now, the No. 11 Hawkeyes (4-0) won't play again until traveling to Duke on Dec. 2 for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That will be Bluder's next chance for career win No. 800.

In late July, the Big Ten announced it was taking a "decentralized decision-making process" toward handling COVID-19 issues and would instead delegate decisions to the individual schools.

Iowa women's basketball didn't have any COVID issues within its program last season, but did have two games postponed, another cancelled and another delayed as a result of COVID-19 issues.

More:A more confident Caitlin Clark? Iowa's superstar says she's even better this season

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.