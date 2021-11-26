Recap: Iowa's fourth-quarter rally gives Hawkeyes thrilling 28-21 win over Nebraska.

Black Friday has arrived, and so has Iowa's final regular season game.

The No. 12 Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten Conference) will face Nebraska (3-8, 1-7) at 12:30 p.m. on BTN. Iowa needs help to win the Big Ten West division, but Iowa must escape Lincoln with a win for any of it to matter.

Hawk Central writers Kennington Smith and Chad Leistikow are live from Memorial Stadium, as is photographer Bryon Houlgrave. Dargan Southard will keep you tuned in with live updates, so stay here from pregame to postgame for comprehensive coverage on Iowa's Black Friday road trip.

FINAL —Jermari Harris interception wraps this one up.

Awful throw from Logan Smothers. Easy interception. Nebraska meltdown complete.

1:12/4Q — Nothing ever comes easy for Iowa.

Two reviews overturned, one goes Iowa's way and one doesn't. Nebraska calls timeout with 72 seconds left at the Iowa 34.

1:27/4Q — Iowa defense trying to keep everything in front of it.

Lots of dinks and dunks from Logan Smothers as Nebraska approaches midfield. Hawkeyes call a timeout with 1:27 left. Nebraska still has all three timeouts.

2:58/4Q — Iowa 28, Nebraska 21.

Iowa's offense finally cashes in a red-zone chance. Spencer Petras sneaks in from two yards out. Hawkeyes have scored the last 22. Now on the defense to finish this off.

5:15/4Q — Tyler Goodson breaks free.

Iowa's offense finally wake up with a 55-yard run from Tyler Goodson. Can the Hawkeyes finally score an offensive TD?

6:21/4Q — Iowa's defense comes up big again.

A three-and-out with all kinds of pressure on Logan Smothers. Hawkeyes about to get the ball back with a chance to go ahead. But the offense hasn't do a whole lot today.

7:21/4Q — All even in Lincoln.

Spencer Petras hits Charlie Jones for a big third-down conversion, but he can't find Keegan Johnson along the sideline on the next third down. Caleb Shudak hits his fourth field goal of the day. Iowa is back even, 21-21, after scoring the first 12 points of the fourth.

9:56/4Q — Nebraska 21, Iowa 18

Iowa's fourth-quarter surge continues as Lukas Van Ness sacks Logan Smothers in the end zone for an eventual safety. Smothers got the pass away but it was obvious intentional grounding. Iowa gets the ball back and quickly hit a big pass to Sam LaPorta, but Hawkeyes now in third-and-8.

10:37/4Q — Unlike Nebraska, Iowa can't cash in the turnover.

Hawkeyes go three-and-out. Tory Taylor pins Nebraska inside the 10. Feels like we've been here before.

12:14/4Q — Hawkeyes force a huge fumble.

Well, kinda. Logan Smothers drops the ball on the RPO and Logan Lee recovers. Iowa will take over near midfield with a chance to pull ahead with a TD.

14:48/4Q — Iowa defense and special teams come up big again.

A three-and-out, then a blocked punt. Kyler Fisher catches it in the air and strolls to the end zone. Blocked goes to Henry Marchese. A huge swing with the offense doing little. 21-16 hole now for Iowa after its first blocked punt since 2014.

END 3Q — Nebraska 21, Iowa 9.

Hawkeyes need a big finish to avoid what would be an embarrassing loss.

0:56/3Q — Nebraska 21, Iowa 9.

Iowa fought off two third-and-longs, converting one with a long pass and another with a PI, but the Hawkeyes can't get a third. Spencer Petras misses an open Sam LaPorta and is nearly picked. Caleb Shudak cleans up the mess again. Iowa still down, 21-9.

5:54/3Q — Nebraska 21, Iowa 6.

Huskers answer real quick off the Iowa turnover. Drive covers 9 plays, 94 yards in 4:18. Hawkeyes doing everything they can to lose this game.

9:50/3Q — Tyler Goodson coughs it up.

Goodson runs into Tyler Linderbaum downfield, fumbles and Nebraska recovers. Hawkeyes have moved the ball all day but have had terrible red-zone execution.

10:22/3Q — Iowa with a little offensive rhythm.

Spencer Petras has Iowa on the move and down into the red zone. Ground game carrying most of the load, getting a boost from fullback Monte Pottebaum for a 26-yard run. Kirk Ferentz, though, has to burn a timeout with the play clock running out.

3Q — Spencer Petras under center for the Hawkeyes.

Kirk Ferentz makes the switch back to Petras after Alex Padilla had an uninspiring first half. He went 6-for-14 for 76 yards

0:39/2Q — Caleb Shudak good again.

Iowa's kicker drains another deep one, this one from 48. Nebraska runs out the final seconds and will head into the break with a 14-6 lead.

3:52/2Q — Tyler Goodson up over 1,000 rushing yards.

First Iowa RB since Akrum Wadley in 2017. Goodson's been rolling all afternoon.

4:20/2Q — Nebraska 14, Iowa 3.

Jaquez Yant goes up and over on third-and-goal. Iowa defense getting burned a bit, but the Hawkeyes need to find some offensive consistency with Alex Padilla. He's been all over the place.

6:35/2Q — Nebraska methodically moving the chains.

A fourth-and-short pickup, a third and six pickup. Nebraska keeps things moving. Big run from Logan Smothers has the Huskers first-and-goal.

10:39/2Q — Caleb Shudak saves the day again.

Iowa seemingly had the chains moved after a Sam LaPorta catch on third-and-short, but the Hawkeyes are flagged for illegal formation. Alex Padilla nearly throws a pick on the next play. A 51-yard boot from Caleb Shudak prevents another empty drive deep into Nebraska territory.

Iowa's deficit now down to 7-3.

END 1Q — Nebraska 7, Iowa 0.

Hawkeyes defense holding down the fort since the opening TD drive. Back-to-back stops have given Iowa great field position. Hawkeyes will take over near midfield when we return.

3:04/1Q — Iowa's defense answers the bell.

Hawkeyes force a three-and-out and will start in Nebraska territory.

4:29/1Q — A stunning overturn.

Looked like Sam LaPorta had a TD grab on fourth-and-goal, but replay overturns the catch after the ball squirted out following the catch and contact with the ground. Really surprised that got overturned considering what it was called on the field. Nebraska holds its 7-0 lead and will take over at the 1.

5:21/1Q — Iowa with a big third-and-goal upcoming.

Hawkeyes call timeout ahead of third-and-goal from the Nebraska 13. A couple of key third-down conversions to Sam LaPorta and Keegan Johnson earlier in the drive. Does Alex Padilla have one more in him?

9:18/1Q — Nebraska with a solid opening drive.

A fourth-and-short, a third-and-short conversion, then a big completion from Logan Smothers. He finishes off the drive with a short TD run. 12 plays, 75 yards on the scoring drive. Nebraska with an early 7-0 lead.

12:35 p.m. — Jack Koerner is playing. Cooper DeJean isn't redshirting.

12:29 p.m. — About ready to roll.

Iowa wins the toss, defers. We'll get an early look at Logan Smothers.

12:15 p.m. — Nebraska, though, has a big absence.

12:03 p.m. — Other than previously announced injuries/health issues, Iowa doesn't have any additional availability concerns.

There was talk early Friday about the Hawkeyes dealing with potential flu issues. But it seems that was rumor only. Hawkeyes expected to be at full strength on that front.

As for safety Jack Koerner, it's gonna come down to how he looks in pregame.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.