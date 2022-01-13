Despite making zero 3-pointers, Iowa women cruise past Purdue for road win

Register staff report

Iowa women's basketball handily defeated Purdue on the road, 79-66, Thursday night to improve to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten Conference. The Hawkeyes outscored the Boilermakers in all four quarters and led by as many as 16 points late in the fourth.

Monika Czinano led all scorers with 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting, which tied for a season high and was her fourth straight 20-plus-point game, and Caitlin Clark added 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

And believe it or not: The Hawkeyes missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts ... and still won by 13 points on the road in the Big Ten.

Meanwhile, they held Purdue (11-5, 2-3) to shoot 37% overall and 26% (6-for-23) from long range. The last time Iowa beat a team making zero 3-pointers? Also Purdue, back on Feb. 18, 2016.

Without the scoring presence from beyond the arc, Iowa had to dominate the paint. And it definitely did, outscoring Purdue 50-28 in points in the paint. The Hawkeyes were also aggressive inside, getting to the free throw line 30 times and sinking 27.

Up next for Iowa: Sunday at 5 p.m. at home against Nebraska (13-3, 2-3), which it just beat 95-86 on Sunday.