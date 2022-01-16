Iowa women's basketball team beats Nebraska for second time in eight days

Special to the Register

IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano scored 31 points apiece in the Iowa women's basketball team's 93-83 Big Ten Conference victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Clark notched a triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Iowa (10-4, 4-1).

Nebraska fell to 13-4, 2-4. The Cornhuskers were led by Alexis Markowski's 27 points.

Iowa beat Nebraska for the second time in eight days. The Hawkeyes won 95-86 at Lincoln on Jan. 9.

The Hawkeyes won the game at the free-throw line. They made 31-of-34 attempts (91%), while Nebraska was 5-for-8 at the foul line.

The Cornhuskers kept the game close by going 14-of-30 from 3-point range.