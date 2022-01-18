Iowa women's basketball encounters another COVID disruption, as Sunday's game vs. Indiana is postponed

After back-to-back weeks with zero scheduled disruptions, the Iowa women's basketball team had seemingly re-discovered its rhythmic routine of playing. However, the Hawkeyes are again dealing with another COVID postponement.

Sunday's home game against No. 6 Indiana has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Hoosiers program, the league announced Tuesday evening. The two universities will work to re-schedule at a later date.

This unfortunately seemed inevitable, after Indiana's game Wednesday versus Michigan State was postponed over the weekend. Iowa has now had three schedule disruptions since Big Ten play resumed

As a result, the Hawkeyes will have a lighter week ahead. After traveling to Minnesota Thursday evening, Iowa (10-4, 4-1 Big Ten Conference) won't play again until next Tuesday at Penn State. That game is a reschedule from Dec. 30.

Iowa is scheduled to play at Minnesota Thursday evening, then won't play again until Jan. 25 at Penn State. The Hawkeyes finish out January at Northwestern (Jan. 27) and against Ohio State (Jan. 31).

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.