Another Caitlin Clark triple-double fuels Iowa women's basketball's rout over Minnesota

The way things have unfolded of late, Iowa women's basketball usually gets right when Minnesota is on the other side. Thursday evening was no different.

Backed by a robust offensive effort that ran the Golden Gophers off the court, the Hawkeyes had no drama at Williams Arena in rolling to a 105-49 victory. Against Minnesota, Iowa (11-4, 5-1 Big Ten Conference) has now won six straight meetings, seven consecutive regular-season meetings and eight of the last 10 overall.

This drubbing looked like typical Lisa Bluder basketball. The Hawkeyes shook off their recent 3-point struggles with a solid 9-for-18 downtown effort, buoyed by Caitlin Clark's re-discovered outside prowess. The Iowa star led the way with four treys as part of a 35-point outing on 14-for-21 shooting.

Add in 10 assists with 12 rebounds, and Clark is now one triple-double away from tying the conference record of six. After racking up one in Sunday's win over Nebraska, she is the first Big Ten player with triple-doubles in consecutive games.

Everyone else took the cue and ran with it. Back in her home state with her sister on the opposing bench, senior Monika Czinano poured in 23 points and seven rebounds while going 9-for-10 at the line. Gabbie Marshall added a season-high 16 points without missing a shot. She drained three treys equaling the number she hit in the previous three games combined.

As expected, there was little drama on the scoreboard. Iowa had a double-digit lead less than halfway through the first quarter, answered once Minnesota (9-10, 2-5) climbed within five, then rolled to the finish line with little resistance. A 37-12 edge in the third quarter turned this one into a laugher.

In past Iowa seasons, a win this big over a team this overmatched would make minimal waves. But given the shooting woes and scheduling turbulence the Hawkeyes have faced throughout this year, a win like Thursday's carries more weight than usual.

Iowa needed a strong performance and got it with success in areas that have been lacking. If comparable offensive efforts follow, the Hawkeyes will quickly surge back among the Big Ten's upper echelon.

Iowa returns to action Tuesday at Penn State.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.