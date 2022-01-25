Caitlin Clark breaks another Big Ten record as Iowa women's basketball rolls by Penn State

Playing for the second time in three days, amid an even busier week, is no easy task — even if the opponents aren't daunting on paper. Iowa women's basketball had to navigate such a challenge Tuesday evening.

The No. 24 Hawkeyes needed a half to warm up at Penn State as a result, but everything after the break fell in line with what was expected. Iowa's emphatic run to start the third quarter buried the Lady Lions and propelled the Hawkeyes to a 107-79 win at the Bryce Jordan Center. Iowa (13-4, 7-1 Big Ten Conference) has now won six straight and remains a half-game out in the conference standings.

Squeezing in this re-schedule from Dec. 30 meant Iowa had to trek north on a one-day prep, after beating Illinois Sunday in a game that was also not on the original slate. Like the Fighting Illini, Penn State finds itself in the bottom half of the Big Ten. That wasn't going to stop a solid effort with a ranked foe in town.

The Lady Lions countered Iowa for a half — preventing that game-clinching surge Lisa Bluder's squad loves to deliver — but Penn State (9-9, 3-5) couldn't keep the door closed forever. The Hawkeyes busted through with a 12-1 run to begin the second half, transforming a modest 52-47 lead into a robust 64-48 advantage. Eight of those points arrived via McKenna Warnock, who exited in the first half with a hand injury but returned with authority when Iowa needed her most.

Twelve of Warnock's game-high 25 points came in the momentum-snatching third quarter, as the Hawkeyes ballooned their lead to 20 before closing even stronger. Iowa wasn't going to let Penn State linger close enough to create any upset vibes.

The usual contributors shined as well. Although it wasn't the most efficient shooting night for Caitlin Clark, she still drained four treys and poured in 20 points — all while delivering a career-high 17 assists. That figure shattered the Big Ten mark for most assists in a conference game. Iowa as a whole broke its program record for assists in a game with 37.

"That's Iowa basketball at its finest right there," Clark said. "We love it."

Monitoring the record books is becoming a regular thing each time Clark takes the floor. The only thing Clark fell short of Tuesday was finishing three rebounds short of her fifth triple-double this year.

Double-digit assistance also arrived from Monika Czinano (24 points) and Gabbie Marshall (12 points), who helped Iowa to another strong 3-point effort with four treys. The Hawkeyes have seemingly shook off the downtown woes that plagued them earlier in the year.

On Sunday, Bluder opened her Illinois postgame presser by stating, "We came in here and took care of business," Tuesday featured a similar objective. Iowa wasn't going to gain a ton from this game, other than getting it in, so taking care of business without any drama was of utmost importance.

The Hawkeyes passed that test. Now it's on to Friday's trip to Northwestern.

"I feel like we're really getting back to us now," Clark said.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.